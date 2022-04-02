Iranian singer Hamed Shirbeygi is winning the hearts of music lovers worldwide with his growing list of Farsi and Kurdish hit singles

Sydney, Australia, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Iranian born, Australia based musician, poet, and singer Hamed Shirbeygi is winning the hearts of music lovers from all walks of life with his ever-expanding repertoire of lyrical creations.

Hamed Shirbeygi continues to delight audiences across the globe by recording new singles in Farsi and Kurdish.

The Iranian born musician, poet, and singer has garnered a large following among Persian and Kurdish people worldwide during his years as a performer. And his recent move to Melbourne, Australia has done nothing to quell his popularity.

“I am so blessed to have such wonderful fans. I truly would be nowhere without their support,” says Hamed.

Born in Kermanshah on 6 January 1988, Hamed Shirbeygi grew up in a traditional Iranian family. His passion for creating music was encouraged from an early age by his parents.

“I started playing the guitar as a young boy. I received my first guitar as a [birthday] gift from my [father/mother/etc.] and soon taught myself the basics. I was also fortunate enough that my parents could afford to send me to a local music teacher where I learned more advanced techniques. No matter where I travel or what I’m doing, I’m never without my guitar.”

“Making music that reflects my upbringing and the traditions of my beautiful home country of Iran remains very important to me. My journey as a musician, poet, and singer began in [name of city in Iran where Hamed was born] and even though I have since moved to Australia, I will never forget my humble beginnings. I will always be grateful to my family and my close friends who have cheered me on every step of the way,” continues Hamed.

From Iranian singer to international stardom

During his career a professional performer Hamed has made dozens of appearances at a variety of venues, including [venue 1], [venue 2], and [venue 3] to name a few. His music has also been featured in the hit [Persian/Kurdish] drama series The Accomplice.

Hamed’s latest album Faghat Fekre Negatam will soon be released and made available on a range of platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and more.

“It is the love and support of my fans that continues to inspire me to create music that speaks to their hearts. I look forward to recording many more singles and albums that will continue to delight them and stay true to my Persian and Kurdish roots,” concludes Hamed.

Conclusion

