New Book by Daniel Ruefman: What’s the Fuzz? Survival Stories of a Minor League Mascot

NYC, USA, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — “What The Fuzz? is the most unexpected book I’ve read in a long, long time. Heartfelt and hilarious, this memoir charts the maturity of its author, from a bumbling kid utterly lacking in self-confidence, into an unexpected American blue-collar superhero. This book is chockfull of magical moments, moments of levity, and moments of love, friendship, and decency. I read this memoir in a single-sitting and can’t wait for more of Ruefman’s quirky, kind-hearted writing. What The Fuzz? is a literary underdog that I’ll be rooting and cheering for long into the future.” —NICKOLAS BUTLER, bestselling author of SHOTGUN LOVESONGS and GODSPEED

“In What the Fuzz, Daniel Ruefman gives an uproarious glimpse behind the mask, with stories both hilarious and humbling. He shows us that oftentimes, the mascot is the hardest working person in the stadium.” —JOE NIESE, author of HANDY ANDY: THE ANDY PAFKO STORY and BURLEIGH GRIMES: BASEBALL’S LAST LEGAL SPITBALLER

“If you like mascots, you’ll fall in love with Shooter and C. Wolf. Shooter (hockey) throws himself down stairs for cheap cheers, while C. Wolf (baseball) faces near-death experiences–both real and imagined. Behind both furry faces is the author himself, who brings his story to life with humanity and heart. This is for those who like their stories warm and fuzzy.”—DAVID ARETHA, award-winning author and editor

Daniel Ruefman was born and raised in western Pennsylvania. His prose and poetry have been featured widely in periodicals, including Adelaide, Barely South Review, Burningword, Dialogist, Minetta Review, Red Earth Review, and Sheepshead Review, among others. An alumnus of Edinboro University, Slippery Rock University, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Daniel currently teaches writing at the University of Wisconsin – Stout.

Title: What the Fuzz?: Survival Stories of a Minor League Mascot

Author: Daniel Ruefman

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635911

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 198 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers. We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.