The Idler Pulley Market To Go Upwards From 2017-2025

Idler Pulley Market: Introduction

The idler pulley is a mechanical part in the vehicle, functions to guide and maintain the tension on the drive belt. The idler pulley offers the required tension in the driving belt and also other systems parts such as alternators, air compressors, water pumps and power steering pumps housing are helped by the function of the idler pulley. On under tension, the vehicle can experience vibration, early failure of belt, noise and spillage. In such a scenario idler pulley play an important role. The idler pulley is available in steel, cast iron and plastic material. Owing to the light weight design trend in the automotive industry, the demand for plastic idler pulley is high. Features in the idler pulley are, they are designed with a surface being smooth, riveted or grooved pattern.

Idler Pulley Market: Dynamics

The idler pulley market is primarily driven by the growing automotive industry. The increasing sales of automotive vehicles drive the consumption of idler pulley. Further, the idler pulley has to be replaced when worn out and thus, the replacement rate of idler pulley is also quite high. However, the strict regulations for auto component manufacturing challenge the idler pulley manufacturers.

Idler Pulley Market: Segmentation

On the basis of idler pulley type Flat belt idler pulley With flange Without flange

V- belt idler pulley

Serpentine On the basis of material type Steel

Cast iron

Glass filled polymer On the basis of distribution channel OEM

Aftermarket

Idler Pulley Market: Regional Outlook

The global idler pulley market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The automotive industry growth is influenced by the improved sentiment of the consumers. In the emerging markets, factors such as stabilised government structure, a rise in the purchasing power, developments in the infrastructure attract the investments in the auto component industries in the developing regions.

The APEJ holds the majority of the share in the global idler pulley market owing to the vast presence of small scale manufacturers. The idler market in Western Europe is quite stable and matured in terms of production. Factor such as the strong technological base for efficient production of the idler pulley, coupled with a high spending power of consumers in the Europe as well as North America region exhibits influence on the idler pulley market.

Idler Pulley Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global idler pulley market include:

Dayco Products, LLC

SKF AB

The Gates Corporation

Capitol Stampings Corp.

Superior Industries, LLC

The Timken Corporation

Parcan Group

Clutch Bearings Industries Co., Ltd.

Jiuh Men Industry Co., Ltd.

Precision, Inc.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Standard Motor Products, Inc

