Combination Therapies In Aesthetics Market to reach US$ 3.69 Bn by 2027|Alma Lasers Ltd., Lumenis Ltd and more

Combination Therapies In Aesthetics Market 2022

The global aesthetics combination therapy market was valued at US$ 1.97 Bn in 2016, and a new report from Persistence Market Research anticipates it to reach US$ 3.69 Bn by 2027. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the period 2016-2027.

Persistence Market Research has analyzed that a combination of macro- and micro-economic factors will collectively influence the market during the period 2016-2024.

Company Profiles:

  • Alma Lasers Ltd.
  • Lumenis Ltd.
  • Cynosure Inc.
  • Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc.
  • Galderma S.A.
  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Speciality European Pharma
  • Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Cutera, Inc
  • Allergan
  • Syneron Medical Ltd

Global Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market

To give readers a comprehensive analysis on the global aesthetics combination therapy market, Persistence Market Research has segmented the market by therapy, application, end-use, and region.

By therapy type, the key segments include,  

  • BTx-A/Dermal filler
  • BTx-A/Laser
  • Laser/Topical Drug
  • Laser/Radiofrequency
  • Dermal Filler/Topical Drug
  • Others

BTx-A/Dermal Filler Sought-After Therapy Type 

Currently, BTx-A/dermal filler is the sought-after therapy type, accounting for US$ 547.7 Mn in revenues in 2016. This segment is projected to grow at 10.9% CAGR through 2024. BTx-A/laser – the second largest segment in terms of revenues – is projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR.

Scar Removal Largest Application Segment 

Scar removal remains the largest application segment for aesthetic combination therapy market. Accounting for 28.2% revenue share of the market in 2016, this segment is projected to remain dominant during the period 2016-2024. Skin resurfacing is the second-largest segment in terms of revenue. Demand for aesthetics combination therapy is expected to witness strong growth in hair removal procedure. Tattoo removal remains the other key application segment.

Dermatology Clinics Most Lucrative End-use Segment 

By end-use, the global aesthetics combination therapy market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and dermatology clinics. Dermatology clinics currently have a slight lead over hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in terms of revenue; however, during the period 2016-2024, this segment will extend its lead over ambulatory surgical centers and dermatology clinics. Dermatology clinics revenue is anticipated to grow at 10.7% CAGR.

North America and Europe continue to be the largest markets for aesthetics combination therapy market. North America, the largest market by revenue, accounted for 37% value share in 2016; Persistence Market Research expects it to hold 41.3% revenue share by 2024. In terms of revenues, this will represent a US$ 1.52 billion opportunity. The U.S. will continue to dominate the North America aesthetics combination therapy market.

The aesthetics combination therapy market in Europe is anticipated to reach US$ 505.7 million by the end of 2017. Italy will continue to be the largest market for aesthetic combination therapy, closely followed by France. It is projected that the market in France will witness the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

