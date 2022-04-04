The Motorcycle Airbag Market To Witness An Exponential Spike From 2017-2025

Motorcycle Airbag Market: Introduction

Motorcycles are considered one of the most vulnerable methods of transport contrasted with different vehicles, for example, passenger cars, trucks, and transports. Regularly these machines are worked with elite motors, which result in an unstable weight-to-torque proportion. These factors make motorcycle the most powerless machines on the roads, adding more severe hazard to the riding experience. In the case of a crash or an accident, bike riders do not have the security of an enclosed vehicle, so the chances of being harmed and even death is excessively higher. The airbag module containing the inflator and airbag put before the rider. The airbag ECU situated on the right side of the airbag module which serves to breaks down effects and decides if to blow up the airbag or not. Four crash sensors appended on both sides of the front fork to recognize changes in quickening created by frontal effects are the components of motorcycle airbag system.

Motorcycle Airbag Market: Dynamics

An increase in awareness and safety among people are the factors that lead to driving the growth of global motorcycle airbag market. The government regulation towards, safety measures and making aware people about safety equipment installed on the bike also lead the growth of motorcycle airbag market. Increasing awareness of protective gears and setting the stage for airbag jacket drives the growth of motorcycle airbag market. The global demand for premium class motorcycles has been growing year on year also propel the growth of motorcycle airbag market.

Moreover, the rise and willingness to go for premium motorcycles have played a significant role in the rising demand for premium motorcycles further boost the global motorcycle airbag market. Further, the high purchasing cost of motorcycle airbag hinders the growth of motorcycle airbag market. The standard safety wear by government institutions is a trend that leads to the increase of motorcycle airbag market.

Motorcycle Airbag Market: Segmentation

Based on components of an airbag Crash Sensor

Airbag module

Airbag

Airbag ECU

Inflator Based on fabric type Nylon Nylon 6 Nylon 66 Nylon 4.6

Polyester Based on coating type Neoprene Coated

Silicone Coated

Non-Coated Based on channel type OEM

After Market

Motorcycle Airbag Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global motorcycle airbag market is segmented in seven regions namely, North America, Eastern Europe, Japan, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, North America has emerging growth in global motorcycle airbag market owing to rise in automobiles industry, increase in demand for premium class motorcycles and government regulations for the safety equipment in vehicles which is followed by Western Europe and Japan.

The Asia-Pacific region has a high potential for high-performance motorcycles as the countries in the region has a high demand for such kind of vehicles. The high living standard in Asia-Pacific regions accounts the highest CAGR and leads to growth in the motorcycle airbag market.

Motorcycle Airbag Market: Key Players

The prominent key players for the global motorcycle airbag market are

Dianese

Air-Vest

Alpinestars

Helite

Moto-Air

Spidi

