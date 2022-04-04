The next 10 years to see the Aquaculture Feed and Pharmaceutical Market get digitally going, reaching US$1,068.9 mn

The Aquaculture Feed and Pharmaceutical Market is there to witness a placid CAGR of 7.3% between 2017-2025, reaching US$1,068.9 mn. Telehealth has turned out to be a boon – be it with remote monitoring or treating several patients at a distance simultaneously. The time as well stresses on the part of patients and physicians gets saved this way. Virtual follow-up also opens doors for multitasking by the healthcare personnel. This is the present and also would be the future of the healthcare vertical.

A recent report published by Persistence Market Research prognosticates that the global market for aquaculture feed and pharmaceuticals would be valued at US$1,068.9 mn by 2027 registering a CAGR of 7.3% over 2017-2025. The report, titled “Aquaculture Feed and Pharmaceutical Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027,” portrays that the cumulative revenue generated by the market is projected to increase 1.8X over the forecast period from 2017-2027.

The paced development of new vaccines for aqua life and a rampant rise in the number of market players in this segment, especially in the developed countries like the U.S. and Canada, has augmented the global market for aquaculture feed and pharmaceuticals.

The global aquaculture feed and pharmaceutical market is categorized in the report on the basis of product types into pharmaceuticals and biologics and medicated feed. Of these, the segment of pharmaceuticals and biologics is expected to be the dominating one in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over 2017-2027 to outdo all other product types. Over the forecast period medicated feed is approximated to reach a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of revenue. On the front of market segmentation by species, shrimps and carps would fare the highest CAGR of 7.7% over 2017-2027.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Norel S.A., Incorporated, Schouw & Co, Bayer AG, Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Evonik, Biomin Holding GmbH, Koninklijke, Industries AG, Novus International Inc, Aller Aqua A/S, Ridley Corporation Ltd, Nutriad Ltd., DSM NV Merck & Co Inc, Cargill, Beneo GmbH, Alltech Inc., Skretting AS, Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Neovia Vietnam, Zoetis and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Aquaculture Feed and Pharmaceutical Market.

On a geographical footing, Asia Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the highest CGPA of 7.6% amongst all other regional markets including Latin America, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Inland aquaculture is the most distinct avenue for the industry in Asia pacific and 66.6% fish is produced inland.

The most prominent driver that has propelled the global market for aquaculture feed and pharmaceuticals is the growing demand for R&D in the field. This has further eased the entry of drugs, medicated feed, and vaccines in regional markets of developed nations like the United States of America and Canada. Owing to this, the aquaculture feed and pharmaceuticals industry has inorganically grown by liaising with key players. Moreover, if certain guidelines and compliance standards are met, there is no restriction on the use of extra-label drugs in the U.S., which could further fortify the market.

Measures to immune fishes against diseases is also a substantially effectual driver. Alongside this, aquaculture has become a vital source of food for human consumption, because of which various government initiatives are aiming to rid aqua life of the menace of diseases.

The production of veterinary medicines and medicated feed is governed by different laws and policies across different countries. Each country is deemed to adhere to their production standards, which makes it difficult to forecast trends and estimate figures. Moreover, most veterinary treatments are relatively expensive, which discourage people from cultivating aquaculture. The instances of lack of proper treatment and inability to diagnose diseases is also a shortfall for the aquaculture feed and pharmaceuticals market.

The growth of regional players in the market for aquaculture feed and pharmaceuticals has prompted the big companies to collaborate with them and reap the benefits of access to a larger set of consumers. There also lies an opportunity for market players to acquire regional players and thus optimize market share.

