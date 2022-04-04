Mold Temperature Controller Market To Stand Tall From 2017-2025

Posted on 2022-04-04

Mold Temperature Controller Market: Introduction

Mold temperature controller is used to bring a connected mold to an operating temperature, and maintain the set temperature either by cooling or heating. Mold temperature is one of the prominent factor of thermoplastic polymer’s injection molding process in particular semi-crystalline polymers. Despite of availability of a lot of methods to control mold temperature, it is not easy and simple to measure heat transfer precisely, owing to large mass of injection molds and large heat capacity and thermal inertia of tools. Furthermore, dynamic of the changes and corrosive properties of high temperature of melted polymer in industrial processes makes the temperature measurements difficult. However, improvement in product finish, mold preheating to production temperature, and cycle time optimization are some of the major benefits of the mold temperature controller. The selection of temperature control unit depends upon the weight of the mold (kg), material to be processed, and material throughput for calculating cooling capacity.

Mold Temperature Controller Market: Dynamics

Mold temperature controller market is estimated to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period owing to ease of operation, corrosion proof material, user friendly control features, and high pressure & flow powerful pump. Furthermore, integration of level monitoring device, accessibility from all sides, audible alarm for fault detection, and strong demand from rubber and plastic industry are some of the other factors driving the growth of maold temperature controller market during the forecast period.

Moreover, improvement and optimization in finishing of product and cycle time, along with automatic water refilling feature are some of the other prominent factors which are expected to fuel the demand of mold temperature controller market during the forecast period.

However, lack of skilled labor in developing economies to operate fully automated mold temperature controller is estimated to hamper the growth of global mold temperature controller market during the forecast period. Furthermore, low adoption rate of advanced technological temperature controllers by end-use industries is further estimated to hinder the global mold temperature controller market growth over the forecast period.

Mold Temperature Controller Market: Segmentation

Global mold temperature controller market can be segmented by application, capacity, and cooling type.

Application
  • Processing of Rubbers
  • Die-Casting
  • Processing of Plastics
Capacity
  • Upto 70 Degree Celsius
  • 70 – 130 Degree Celsius
  • Above 130 Degree Celsius
Cooling Type
  • Direct Cooling
  • Indirect Cooling

Mold Temperature Controller Market: Regional Outlook

Global mold temperature controller market is estimated to be majorly dominated by Asia Pacific owing to application of temperature controllers in rubber and plastic industries to carry out the process with more ease, better quality, and smooth operation. Additionally, North America, followed by Europe, are estimated to witness significant growth owing to adoption of advanced mold temperature controller to downturn the errors occurring during the production.

Growing industrialization, and demand from rubber and plastic industries due to mold temperature controller’s minimum maintenance, better quality output, and high reliability is estimated to attribute towards Middle East & Africa mold temperature controller market over the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America is expected to witness relatively steady growth during the forecast period owing to slow-down in Brazil and Argentina growth.

Mold Temperature Controller Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global mold temperature controller market are:

  • International Temperature Controls, Inc.
  • Gammaflux Controls Inc.
  • Sonal Automation Pvt. Ltd.
  • WITTMANN
  • Ningbo Beilun Rhong Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  • Yudo Suns Pvt. Ltd.
  • Shini Plastics Technologies, Inc.
  • AMI COOLING SYSTEM
  • HITECH HYDRAULIC
  • Thermal Care, Inc.

