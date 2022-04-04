Gas Insulated Transmission Line Market Growth Propelled Primarily By Power Utility And Mining Sectors From 2021-2031

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest analysis, the global gas insulated transmission line market is projected to be valued at around US$ 469.5 Mn in 2021, and expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Rapid urbanization, increasing spending on the power generation sector, and infrastructure development are expected to drive sales of gas insulated transmission line over the coming years.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21805

Collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers are highly prevalent in this competitive landscape.

In 2017, ABB Power Grids partnered with State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) to build the first of its kind 1,000-kilovolt (kV) gas-insulated lines (gas insulated transmission line) laid in the Sutong tunnel to transmit clean energy from West to East China.

In 2015, GE completed the acquisition of Alstom Power and Grid Business, targeted to increase its market presence for gas insulated transmission lines across Europe.

Construction project implementation rates, related manufacturing output production rates, and supply chain networks have been disrupted as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Though sales of gas insulated transmission lines dropped in the early phase of the pandemic, the market is likely to rebound dramatically in the years ahead.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Above ground installation of gas insulated transmission line will dominate the landscape. The segment will account for around 50% share at a growth rate of 4.4% CAGR through 2031.

Tier-I manufacturers are focusing on R&D in the field of insulation gas and DC gas insulated transmission lines.

By end use, power transmission & distribution accounted for a prominent share of 48% share in 2020, and is expected to rise at 4.7% CAGR through 2031.

By application, AC-based transmission lines will lead the market experiencing a growth rate of 4.5%. Extensive use of AC current in the power transmission sector and various end industries will drive segment expansion.

ASEAN, Japan, and the U.K are picking up pace in the gas insulated transmission line industry, owing to robust outlook of various end-use industries in these regions.

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/21805

Competitive Landscape

The gas insulated transmission line market is identified to be significantly consolidated. Some of the key players in the market are Siemens AG, GE Grid Solutions, AZZ Incorporate, ABB, Hitachi ABB, LS Cable & System Ltd., and Beta Engineering.

These players have higher shares in the global market and have longstanding relationships with a number of end users for the supply of gas insulated transmission lines.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21805

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com