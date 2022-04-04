Incremental Sales To Drive The FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) Removal Equipment Market From 2017-2025

FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) Removal Equipment Market: Introduction

FOG stands for Fat, Oil & Grease, which are the byproducts of food, chemical, pharmaceutical and various other industrial processing systems. FOG removal is important to prevent sewage blockages, which can further result in environmental pollution. FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) removal equipment is used as a primary wastewater treating mechanism wherein the wastewater from kitchens or material processing industries, where fats, oils & greases are unwanted byproducts, is treated before letting the wastewater out to sewage. The mechanism works on the principle of buoyancy and relative coefficients of expansion of water and oil. Typical FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) removal equipment consists of a tank with 2 or more separations, inlet, outlet and two way access from the top.

FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) Removal Equipment Market: Dynamics

FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) removal equipment finds widespread use in hotels, hospitals and cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries where fat, oil & grease are inevitable wastes produced along with the main products. With growing environmental concerns and strict regulations from government authorities, it is mandatory for every industry to pretreat wastewater before releasing into sewage.

This has assisted the growth of the FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) removal equipment market and can be considered as the key market driver. The growing demand for food processing and cosmetics industries has fueled the FOG interceptors market and many environmental agencies have come up with awards and recognitions for best sewage treatments, which has encouraged business owners to implement the technology in their hotels or plants. This has been seen as a new trend in the market for FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) removal equipment.

Overall, the market seems to be favourable due to various food processing, chemical and cosmetic industries coming up in various parts of the world. With the growing demand for pharmaceuticals and paints, the scope for the FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) removal equipment market is expected to constantly expand in the coming years.

FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) Removal Equipment Market: Segmentation

basis of the construction Metal

Plastic

Cement basis of the tank volume Small (5 to 10L)

Medium ( 10L to 1000L)

Large (1000L to 20,000L)

Extra Large (Over 20,000L) basis of the operation Mechanical

Hydraulic

Electric

Hybrid end user Residential Complexes

Business Establishments

Food Processing Industries

Chemical & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Hotels & Hospitals

FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) Removal Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The market for FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) removal equipment is booming in most developed regions, such as the U.S., Canada, Europe and Japan. The market is picking up in the APEJ region and is expected to grow strategically in the coming years. The market in MEA and LA regions have a similar scenario.

These regions are seeing the most development and there is significant scope for FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) removal equipment in these regions. Developed regions, however, already have an established market for the same, which are further projected to surge over the forecast period.

FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) Removal Equipment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the FOG (Fat, Oil & Grease) removal equipment market are:

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Daiki Axis Co. Ltd.

Environmental Equipment Co.

Aqua Mundus Ltd

FogBusters, Inc.

Astim Endüstri Tesisleri ?malat Montaj Taahhüt A.?.

Fluence Corporation Limited

Bio-Microbics, Inc.

Cleveland Biotech Limited

Process Wastewater Technologies LLC

