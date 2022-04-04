The Rheometer Market To Continue To Be Incremental Throughout The Forecast Period 2017-2025

Rheometer Market: Introduction

A rheometer is a device used to measure the slurry or the way in which the liquid flows specially for those fluids that cannot be defined by the single value of viscosity; a rheometer measures the rheology of the fluid. A rheometer particularly measures the forces such as shear, which are associated with a flowing substance. The substance that flows is much thicker than the liquid. At the same time rheometer also measures the flow at different pressures. Rheometer can apply large changes in strain and stress to determine flow properties and viscoelastic properties and it can apply oscillatory motion to the spindles as well. A rheometer helps determine the viscosity of the fluid between the range of 0.01 and >1000 Pa.s. The capillary rheometer, which is a type of rheometer, works on a principle in which a thermoplastic material is converted into liquid form by heating and is forced to flow through a capillary die.  The quantity measured is normally the pressure, which is generated under normal conditions.

Rheometer Market: Dynamics

The growing usage of polymers across the globe is expected to lead the sale of rheometers during the forecast period, as there are various polymers whose determination of single value of viscosity is difficult to measure.

Rheometer usually uses ultra-low friction air bearings, which makes it possible to measure low viscosity. Accessories used with a Rheometer, such as temperature control unit, makes the rheometer to be used in any condition thus, adding a positive impact on the growth of rheometer sales.

High investment cost in setting up a rheometer and requirement of skilled labor to operate it are expected to act as barriers in the growth of rheometer market during the forecast period.

Rheometer Market: Segmentation

By Type
  • Capillary Rheometer
  • Dynamic Rheometer
  • Torque Rheometer
By Application
  • Food
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Polymers
  • Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals
  • Petrochemicals
  • Other

Rheometer Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the rheometer market during the forecast period owing to the growth in the food, paints & coating and petrochemical industries.

The increase in application of rheometer in the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals end-use industries the sale of Rheometer is expected to increase at a significant rate thus, accelerating the growth of rheometer market in region.

North America and Europe are expected to grow at significant rates during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the application of rheometer in the food and paints & coating industries, which are growing in both the regions.

Research and Development by manufacturing companies to launch new models of rheometers with enhanced and improved functions is expected to lead the sales of rheometers during the forecast period, thereby contributing towards the overall growth of the rheometer market.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness steady growth in the rheometer market during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the steady growth of end-use industries that use rheometers.

Rheometer Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants in the Rheometer Market are:

  • Anton Paar
  • Thermo fisher Scientific
  • A&D Company
  • Freeman Technology
  • Fann Instrument Company
  • Brookfield
  • Biolin Scientific
  • ATS RheoSystems
  • Lamy Rheology
  • TA Instruments

