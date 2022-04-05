Sterling Northgate Provides a Comfortable Lifestyle for Students

College Station, Texas, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — Sterling Northgate is pleased to announce they provide a comfortable lifestyle for students attending Texas A&M University. The off-campus housing complex ensures students can enjoy the independent lifestyle they want while being minutes from campus for attending classes and on-campus activities.At Sterling Northgate, students will find a selection of apartment floor plans to allow them to live with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Students can live alone in a comfortable one-bedroom apartment or share with other students with two, four, and five-bedroom floor plans available. Garage parking can be added for an additional monthly fee. Rent for each apartment includes in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, and water and sewer.

In addition to the comfortable apartments, Sterling Northgate offers many fantastic amenities that make student living more enjoyable. These features include a rooftop pool and deck with TVs and views of the campus, a 4,000 square foot fitness center, a business center, fire pits, grilling stations, and more. Their goal is to help students enjoy the lifestyle they want during their college years.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable lifestyle offered can find out more by visiting the Sterling Northgate website or by calling 1-979-493-5175.

About Sterling Northgate: Sterling Northgate is an off-campus housing complex offering one, two, four, and five-bedroom apartments for students attending Texas A&M University. Students will enjoy a comfortable lifestyle with access to all community amenities included in the price of rent. It’s the perfect combination of independent and student living.

Company: Sterling Northgate
Address: 500 Wellborn Rd.
City: College Station
State: TX
Zip code: 77840
Telephone number: 1-979-493-5175

