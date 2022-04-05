Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — There is no doubt as to whether invisible aligners can straighten your teeth and fix some malocclusion. With countless testimonials available on the internet, people no longer doubt the effectiveness of invisible aligner treatment. Clear aligners currently hold a lion’s share of the orthodontic market and were valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2021, with an expected expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5% from 2022 to 2030.

However, the general population is not bothered about the market shares, but the actual results. Although more and more people are ready to join the invisible aligner treatment, many people still doubt their long-term effectiveness. And hence the question- Are clear aligners a long-term solution for crooked teeth?

“Clear aligners can correct various types and degrees of malocclusions and crooked teeth is one of them,” says the expert spokesperson for Emirates Dental, one of Dubai’s leading dental clinics. “However, if a patient is interested in the treatment, he or she must be fully committed to following all the instructions during and after the treatment to get the desired result and maintain it.”

During the invisible aligner treatment, you will be wearing a series of clear plastic liners called aligner trays over your teeth. These aligner trays apply gentle pressure on the teeth, slowly pushing them into alignment. Most mild to moderate cases of crooked teeth can be easily corrected using this treatment. However, if you have severely crooked teeth, your dentist may suggest invisible aligners along with other treatments to get the best results.

Even so, clear aligners are a better solution to address crooked teeth. “Patients with really crooked teeth may have a hard time managing life with traditional braces,” continues the expert. “Not only is it tricky to fix metal brackets onto crooked teeth, but the whole process can also be very uncomfortable for the patient due to the unique misalignment of their teeth.”

While the typical treatment period for invisible aligners is around 12 to 18 months, severe malocclusions may take longer to get corrected. After the alignment is corrected, the patient will have to wear a transparent retainer as recommended by the dentist to keep the newly straightened teeth in position.

Invisible aligners are a great option for correcting crooked teeth. However, only after the specialist makes a complete assessment of your malocclusion will he or she be able to confirm if you are the right candidate for this treatment. For some people, a combination of invisible aligners and traditional orthodontic treatments may be required for the best results.

