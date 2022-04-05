Why Straight Teeth are Important to Your Oral Health

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — If there is one dental issue that is more common than what many believe, it’s malocclusion or misaligned teeth. Research showed us that the worldwide prevalence of malocclusion was 56% without differences in gender. Although malocclusions start from the teenage years, particularly as a person’s adult teeth come in, most tend to ignore it unless it’s too visible or disturbing. As a result, it is believed that roughly 2 out of 3 adults may develop some degree of malocclusion as they age, some of which do not require significant treatment at all. However, if you do suffer from visible malocclusion that hinders your day-to-day life, do not hesitate to get treatment.

“People refrain from getting orthodontic treatment due to the hassle connected with traditional braces,” says the expert spokesperson for Emirates Dental, Dubai’s leading dental clinic. “However, with the advent of invisible aligners, many are ready to get their malocclusions corrected even in their 40s and 50s.”

Although orthodontic treatments are a personal choice for many, experts recommend correcting malocclusions for better oral and general health. Apart from the aesthetic value of having a beautiful smile, straighter teeth minimize the likelihood of tooth decay and tooth loss. Dentists also note that well-aligned teeth improve your bites, which in turn affects your ability to chew and speak. Correcting crooked teeth can also strengthen your teeth and improve your oral hygiene.

“Malocclusions are also associated with issues related to the temporomandibular joint or TMJ,” continues the spokesperson for Emirates Dental. “This is because malocclusion is known to overwork jaw muscles, potentially leading to aches and pains in the face and head.”

Timely orthodontic care can help straighten your teeth, and reduce and ultimately eliminate the chances of such complications from arising. For people who are uncomfortable with the idea of traditional braces, clear aligner treatment is definitely a safer and better option at any age. By consulting with your dentist, you can discuss your treatment options- which depend upon the degree of your malocclusion- and maintain better oral and general health in the long run. Contact Emirates Dental in Dubai to know more about invisible aligner treatment.