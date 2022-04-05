EnSuite-Cloud ReVue Upgraded to Support Latest CAD Formats

Allows real-time engineering collaboration using latest 2D & 3D CAD formats.

Farmington Hills, MI, USA, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — CCE, a leading provider of advanced CAD interoperability solutions, announced its recent release of EnSuite-Cloud ReVue that allows users to collaborate using latest versions from all major CAD formats.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue is a revolutionary web-based real-time engineering collaboration software that allows users to collaborate using the latest versions of all major 2D and 3D CAD formats. What sets it apart from other collaboration and screen-sharing applications is the ability for participants to take local control of the CAD model for their independent review and analysis, without disrupting the meeting for everyone else or compromising intellectual property. Users can collaborate using the latest CAD versions from CATIA V5, 3DXML, NX, Creo, SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, Solid Edge, JT, Parasolid and glTF among others.

“The success we’ve had with EnSuite-Cloud ReVue since its initial launch last year has a lot to do with our ability to keep pace with the changes in the CAD formats and keeping our software up-to-date at all times. With CAD companies moving to subscription licensing, end users adopt new CAD versions a lot sooner and with regularity than before. Its incumbent upon us, especially as a key design collaboration tool, to always support these latest versions,” said Vinay Wagle, CCE’s V.P. of Sales and Marketing.

Besides enhancements related to supporting latest CAD versions, there have been significant number of product interface updates that will provide users with a richer user experience. This is in continuation of recent updates earlier this year related to the introduction of “SmartPicking” and “SmartMeasure” tools aimed at making the collaboration sessions significantly more efficient.

Since its general availability earlier this year, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue has received rave reviews from leading industry analysts in publications like Lifecycle Insights, Engineering.com, MCADCafe, Digital Engineering among others.

Key benefits of using EnSuite-Cloud ReVue for secure online meetings for engineering collaboration over typical screen-sharing apps like Zoom, Teams and Webex include:

* Independent Local control of collaboration session without compromising intellectual property

* High-quality 3D rendering with zero loss of fidelity of viewable data

* Natural collaboration experience without any overhead for data or session preparation

* Ultra-low latency allowing for excellent response/refresh rates

* Low bandwidth usage allowing for easy sharing of large CAD models

* Screen-sharing option for non-CAD documents for richer collaboration

All new users can Test Drive ReVue to evaluate the product using just their Google or Microsoft emails. Users can visit the EnSuite-Cloud ReVue page for additional product and pricing information.

About CCE:

Incorporated in Michigan, CCE has more than 30 years of CAD/CAM/CAE software development experience, as well as an extensive background in related services. Since 1989, CCE’s focus on CAD technology & application development has spearheaded its mission to deliver customers value through innovative, disciplined, and communications-focused technology products and services. CCE has offices located in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Fort Lee, New Jersey.

For more information on CCE’s products and services, visit www.cadcam-e.com.

Connect with CCE on:

* Twitter – https://twitter.com/cadcame

* Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/cadcame

Press & Media Contact:

Debankan Chattopadhyay

CCE

31700 W. Thirteen Mile Road, Suite 115,

Farmington Hills, MI 48334

United States

+1 (248) 932-5295

https://www.cadcam-e.com