The Mesotherapy Market to see digitization being devised at a CAGR of 10% from 2019-2029

The Mesotherapy Market is all set to go great guns in the forecast period. Big data makes way for real-time data visualization, thereby identifying the high-risk populations. Healthcare organizations are into sharing more data. This creation and collection of bigger datasets are likely to increase precision and help organizations in spotting trends. These trends are expected to keep the entire healthcare vertical on the toes.

Increasing adoption of mesotherapy for skin rejuvenation procedures across developed and developing countries, due to increasing product availability, is expected to drive the growth of the mesotherapy market. Also, the availability of different variants of mesotherapy products, including creams, masks, peels, solutions, and dermal fillers provides extensive options to consumers. The minimally-invasive nature of mesotherapy, easier product availability, and cost effectiveness are key factors propelling revenue growth. Rise in medical tourism along with increasing disposable income in countries such as Brazil, India, and China is expected to offer further impetus to market growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Notable upsurge in collaborations and R&D investments toward developing a cocktail of various enzymes and vitamins as effective mesotherapy products, along with refined chain of local distribution networks, is likely to bode well for the mesotherapy market. The global mesotherapy market is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR of 10% over the forecast period (2019–2029).

However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is likely to put a strain on the growth of the mesotherapy market. With governments across the world imposing travel bans and self-quarantine regulations, the mesotherapy market is witnessing disturbances in the supply chain. The survival period of the virus varies with different surfaces. As customers are practicing social distancing, they will avoid visiting dermatology centers in order to prevent possible infections from medical equipment. This will stunt market growth in the near term.

Key Takeaways of Mesotherapy Market Study

Based on product, owing to superior product efficacy, the mesotherapy solution kits segment generated over 35% market value share in the global mesotherapy market in 2018 .

market value share in the global mesotherapy market in . Growing population of aging and mid-age people around the world accents for the need of anti-aging solutions, and thus, is the most lucrative segment under indication. With surging adoption of mesotherapy products, the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channel, dermatology clinics and cosmetic clinics make up over 85% of market value share in the global mesotherapy market, owing to high consumer footfall for aesthetic treatment.

of market value share in the global mesotherapy market, owing to high consumer footfall for aesthetic treatment. Europe has captured over 1/3 market value and is expected to be the prominent region in the global mesotherapy market over the decade ahead.

“Increasing adoption of mesotherapy as a skin rejuvenation procedure, cost effectiveness, low-end product availability in most countries, and positive consumer feedback are among the factors likely to propel the growth of the global mesotherapy market over the coming years,” says a PMR analyst.

Collaborations & Product Launches – Imperative Strategy for Market Players

Introduction of novel mesotherapy products and collaboration with various regional as well as local market players are contributing to intense competition in the global mesotherapy market. The market is fairly fragmented, with the presence of several small and medium enterprises (SMEs). As such, this limits the competition of market players to specific regions.

What else is in the report?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the mesotherapy market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2014–2018 and projections for 2019–2029, based on product (mesotherapy fillers kits, mesotherapy solutions kits, mesotherapy chemical peels, anti-ageing masks, mesotherapy creams, mesotherapy spray, and mesotherapy devices), indication (anti-ageing, facial rejuvenation, wrinkle treatment, stretch marks, acne & scar treatment, fat loss, hair loss/alopecia, and others), and distribution channel (hospitals, dermatology clinics, cosmetic clinics, online sales, others), across seven key regions.

