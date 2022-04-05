High Velocity Oxygen Fuel Hvof Tungsten Carbide Wc Coatings Market Is Expected To Expand US$ 5 Bn By 2020 to 2030

Chemical industry these days has started to involve enhanced working techniques for the process of procurement, supply chain, and covering demand flow. Persistence Market Research (PMR) has covered all the latest developments and provide deep insights through its team of experts.

High Velocity Oxygen Fuel Hvof Tungsten Carbide Wc Coatings Market

(WC) coating market, closely followed by power generation and automotive. HVOF tungsten carbide (WC) coating is highly preferred as it offers substantial protection to equipment by enhancing resistance to corrosion and wear, which makes it popular among many end-use industries.

The global high velocity oxygen fuel tungsten carbide coating market is estimated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2020-2030, doubling in size over the same time frame.

Key Takeaways from HVOF Tungsten Carbide (WC) Coating Market Study

The high velocity oxygen fuel tungsten carbide coating market is fairly fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of tier-2 and tier-3 players in the market landscape.

North America holds a prominent share in terms of consumption of HVOF tungsten carbide (WC) coating, closely followed by Europe and East Asia.

The HVOF tungsten carbide coating market in China is expected to grow at a significant rate amongst all other countries, on the back of increasing industrialization and thriving automotive and ancillary industries.

The high velocity oxygen fuel tungsten carbide coating market is projected to foresee healthier year-over-year growth in East Asia and South Asia Pacific as compared to the rest of the world.

Increasing demand from the aerospace and automotive sectors is a prime factor estimated to augment the demand growth for HVOF tungsten carbide coatings, with marginal growth to come from the medical and aerospace & aviation segments over the forecast period.

Among the various product types considered in the study, WC-CoCr type of composition commands a significant share in the global HVOF tungsten carbide coating market.

HVOF Tungsten Carbide Coating Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented

The global high velocity oxygen fuel tungsten carbide coating market is fairly fragmented in nature at global and regional levels. Tier-1 manufacturers account for more than one-third of the market share. Some of the leading players included in the report are Höganäs AB, Buffalo Tungsten, Inc., Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., Polymet Corporation, Kennametal Inc., Fujimi Corporation, Oerlikon Metco, Castolin Eutectic, ASB Industries, Thermal Spray Technologies, Inframat Advanced Materials, and others. Manufacturers are focusing on research & development activities, considering the high growth potential of the of HVOF tungsten carbide coating market over the coming years.

High Velocity Oxygen Fuel Tungsten Carbide Coating Market: Conclusion

Demand for HVOF tungsten carbide coating is anticipated to rise with growth in the aerospace & aviation, power generation, and automotive sectors. The market is occupied by a large number of manufacturers. Regions such North America, Europe, and East Asia hold major shares of the global market. Further, increasing demand from the medical sector is further expected to push the growth of the high velocity oxygen fuel tungsten carbide coating market during the forecast period.

