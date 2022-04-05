Opportunity Assessment of Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects for Manufacturers

According to latest research conducted on Polypropylene Nonwoven fabrics Market, the demand is estimated to exceed above 11% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Rapid demand for adult incontinence and hygiene products will foster market growth during the forecast period.

Rapid technological advancements and innovations in this field, such as design of nonwoven fabrics with skincare and softness, have further led to the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market growth.

What is Driving Demand for Polypropylene Nonwoven fabrics?

The demand for polypropylene nonwoven fabric is increasing in the hygiene end-user application segment due to its specific functionalities such as low weight, low specific gravity, and resistance to bacteria. This segment includes products for babies, adults, and feminine hygiene.

Polypropylene Nonwoven fabrics are also getting used in the production of 3layerd masks for Covid-19 preventions. The need for hygiene products will continue to increase due to growth in public health awareness and increased healthcare spending. This in turn will boost the demand of non-woven polypropylene fabrics.

The emergence of bio-based polypropylene is identified as one of the key polypropylene nonwoven fabric market trends that will gain traction in the next four years. Bio-based polypropylene has a huge market demand, which is encouraging numerous large players to invest heavily in research and developmental activities for the manufacturing of bio-based polypropylene.

Demand & Role of Spunbonded Polypropylene Nonwoven fabrics:

The major polypropylene nonwoven fabric market growth came from the spunbonded nonwoven fabrics segment. Spunbonded nonwoven fabrics made from polypropylene are easily processed when compared to polyethylene terephthalate spun-bonded nonwoven fabric, increasing their applications.

Spunbonded material is extensively consumed for baby and feminine hygiene applications. Therefore, the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market share growth by the spunbonded market segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Lightweight medical-grade spunbonded polypropylene, found in the outer layers of three-layer certified medical masks, has been tailored for medical uses. Washable spunbonded polypropylene is used in the clothing and furniture industry. It is one of several materials used as interfacing, to give structure to waistbands and collars, and around zippers. It is also used to seal the bottom of couches and chairs.

Asia Pacific Demand Market Outlook for Polypropylene Nonwoven fabrics:

The Asia-Pacific nonwoven fabric market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is increasing application base in the healthcare industry.

Growing and aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, infrastructure investments, technological advancements is likely to boost the demands of these fabrics. China is expected to dominate the market for non-woven fabrics during the forecast period due to rising demand of non-woven fabrics from healthcare industry and growing application in textile industry in this region.

The spread of Covid-19 in Asia Pacific countries especially China, India, Japan & Korea has hampered the market for non-woven fabric from construction industry, textile industry and automotive Industry due to closure of various manufacturing plants. However, it is likely to show a positive growth from the healthcare industry. Demand is expected to get back on track from most sector from early 2022.

Europe Demand Outlook for Polypropylene Nonwoven fabrics:

Due to the abundance of natural resources in the region and the presence of an escalating aging population, the PP nonwoven market in Europe is overlooking a stable growth in the forecast period. With the growth of the housing segment and the increasing customer expenditure, consumers are increasingly willing to spend on air and water treatment systems.

Filter technology is increasingly gaining market traction in Germany. As nonwoven material is also used in the manufacturing of filters, the increasing demand for filter technology will create opportunities for the nonwoven market in the country.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Polypropylene Nonwoven fabrics?

The key manufactures and suppliers are

Berry (USA)

Johns Manville (Berlin)

Ahlstrom Muknksjo (Finland)

Kimberly- Clark (USA)

Glatfelter (Germany)

Avgol Industry (Israel)

Toray Advanced Materials (Korea)

and so on.

The Big market players in Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics industry are Berry and Kimberly-Clark, which produces varieties of woven and nonwoven fabrics. Other big companies are also focusing mainly on Research and Development and trying to bring new innovations to the table.

