Self-driven vehicles to be the future of Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market

Market – Gas Pressure Regulator Market

Market Value – US$ xx Bn in 2021

Market CAGR Value – 4% in 2019 to 2029

Market Forecast Year – 2019 to 2029

As a result, utilization of gas pressure regulators in diverse industries is expected to surge. According to a research report released by Persistence Market Insights, the gas pressure regulators market is expected to witness 4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Honeywell International, Air Liquide SA, Linde, Emerson Electric Co., and Itron Inc. and more.

Notable Insights from Gas Pressure Regulators Market Study

Global manufacturers of gas pressure regulators are focusing on increasing their B2B distribution channels, owing to increasing demand from various sectors such as oil & gas, chemicals & materials, and other gas utilities.

On the other hand, customer-centric approach by maximizing services and product offerings is the primary focus of regional/local manufacturers. Moreover, market players are offering application-specific products to gain maximum customers.

Increasing implementation of gas pipeline services in residential and commercial sectors is expected to bolster the demand for various types of gas pressure regulators during the forecast period.

By gas type, the fuel gases segment is projected to account for more than one-third of the total market share, owing to high use of gas pressure regulators in the production of fuel gases. Also, overall production of fuel gases is relatively high as compared to other gases.

According to our research, stainless steel and brass are majorly used metals in the manufacturing of gas pressure regulators. Stainless steel is used in higher-purity applications, or when gas compatibility with brass is an issue, whereas, brass gas pressure regulators are used for inert gases or for non-corrosive gases.

“It is very unsafe to let high pressure gases flow from one system to another without reducing pressure; therefore, the use of a gas pressure regulator becomes mandatory when using/supplying gases in industrial, residential, or commercial applications,” says a PMR analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Gas Pressure Regulator Market Manufacturers

Gas Pressure Regulator Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Gas Pressure Regulator Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

