Hybrid Computing Models to drive the Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Market

Automotive daytime running lamp (DRL) is a part of automotive lighting system. Automotive daytime running lamps were mainly developed to increase visibility of a vehicle in daylight hours to curb daytime road accidents. It emits white, yellow or amber light to increase the visibility of the vehicle during daytime.

The daytime running lamp are automatically switched on when the vehicle is in a motion. Number of countries have mandated or permitted the use of DRLs in the vehicles, which have enhanced the market for automotive daytime running lamp. Automotive daytime running lamps market has shown a growth in the past few years and is projected to show a significant growth over the forecast period.

Download table of contents with figures & tables @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/11428

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Companies: Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Valeo SA, Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., and ZIZALA Lichtsysteme among others. Major light source suppliers are Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, and Osram GmbH.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Get A Customized Scope To Match Your Need Ask An Expert – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Segments: Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Market Segmented By technology such as Halogen and LED in passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle type

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11428

ABSTRACT-

The automotive daytime running lamps market is driven by increasing vehicle production & sales, safety concerns, and technological advancements. The technology advancement in the field of safety and security is expected to fuel the demand of automotive daytime running lamps market throughout the forecast period.

The daytime running lamps equipped with LED (Light Emitting Diodes) light source are the most recent technology used in the automobile industry as LED light source is more energy efficiency than the conventional light source that is halogen. Despite of the various growth drivers, there are some challenges faced by the market such as expensive price of LED and high development costs. The advantages of global LEDs lights over traditional lights are low voltage, durable, zero UV emission, flexible designs, eco-friendly, and long life.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11428

Related Reports:

Automotive Paint Market Persistence Market Research – PMR’s study on the automotive paint market is divided into five significant segments – coating, finish, vehicle, paint base & regional outlook.

Automotive Radiator Market Global automotive radiator market research report covers various trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints influencing the growth along with regional analysis.

About us: – Persistence market research

Contact Us:



Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com