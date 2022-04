Sequential digitization to be witnessed by US Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market between 2016-2024, reaching US$ 313.2 Mn

The US Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market is expected to grow on a decent note, i.e. reach US$ 313.2 Mn at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2016-2024. VR-based healthcare solution providers are creating ripples and are expected to continue with the same even in the forecast period. The services include critical procedure simulations, medical training, stroke rehabilitation, non-motor and motor rehabilitation, pain relief, autism care, anxiety reduction, and even battling depression. This would be the case with the healthcare vertical shortly.

The prevalence of endocrine diseases in the US is on the rise as the country’s urban residents continue to bear the brunt of their sedentary lifestyles. The rising incidence of endometriosis, unexplained infertility, and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) continues to alarm public health authorities across the US. Measures undertaken by non-profit organizations and US health regulatory bodies are promoting the awareness of PCOS treatments. Also, therapies for diseases associated with PCOS are being developed to bear out the unmet clinical needs of people suffering from such complications.

Despite this, the demand for PCOS treatment continues to incur a sluggish growth across the US. Persistence Market Research’s recent publication estimates that the US$ 230 Mn PCOS treatment market in the US will exhibit a moderate value CAGR of 3.9% to reach US$ 313.2 Mn by the end of 2024.

The foremost growth inhibitor for polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market in the US is pending approval of drugs at the FDA. The US FDA continues to prolong the approval for drugs on polycystic ovary syndrome treatment. And, this has severely lowered the production of effective medicines, thereby impacting the adoption of PCOS treatment. Presently, no drugs have been approved by the FDA for direct treatment of PCOS. Physicians are thus providing drug prescriptions through off-label indications, which is incidentally diverting patients to generic drugs.

Titled as “Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market: US Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” the report projects that in 2016, more than US$ 66 Mn worth of oral contraceptive drugs were consumed in the US polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market. Through 2024, oral contraceptives will be exhibiting a steady revenue growth at 5.3% CAGR, and will account for nearly one-third share of market value. Besides, the demand for insulin sensitizing agents is expected to close in on number of oral contraceptives consumed in the US PCOS treatment market during this forecast period. Furthermore, growing preference to advanced drugs will also boost the consumption of aromatase inhibitors & SERMs, revenues from which will reach US$ 49 Mn by 2024-end.

More than 47% of US polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market will be accounted by drug sales through hospital pharmacies. With hospitals as the largest distribution channel, nearly US$ 150 Mn worth of PCOS drugs will be sold through these pharmacies. Meanwhile, PCOS drug sales through e-commerce platforms are projected to showcase a value CAGR of 4.6%, higher than that of hospital pharmacies and other distribution channels such as fertility clinics, drug stores and over-the-top counters.

