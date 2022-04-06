Clear Aligners: How A New Smile Can Change Everything

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — The science behind a smile is quite simple. With just twelve facial muscles, your smile reveals your truest emotion to the world. Not only is a smiling face a sight to behold, but psychologists also linked smiling to improved mood, better physical health, and a stronger immune system!

People who smile often are considered more attractive, confident, sociable, and successful. Your ability to smile unrestrained will undoubtedly benefit you both in your personal and professional life. However, sometimes people tend to hide their smiles behind pursed lips. In most cases, these people refuse to flash their pearly whites that have varying degrees of dental malocclusions, which makes them conscious of their smile.

“Dental malocclusions are a very common occurrence,” says the expert spokesperson at Emirates Dental, one of the best dental clinics in Dubai. “Misalignments such as crowding, overbites, underbites, crossbites, and gaps not only affect people’s smiles but also their general oral health.”

Treating dental malocclusions with the help of traditional braces or invisible aligners has become a necessity rather than a luxury. Living with misaligned teeth comes with a lot of health issues, from gum issues, unresolved jaw pain, and headache to digestion issues. With this understanding, more and more people are now signing up for treatments even in their 30s and 40s.

“With the rising number of patients seeking teeth straightening treatments, the popularity of invisible aligners has skyrocketed,” continues the dental expert. “Due to their ease of use, comfort and discrete nature, patients of all ages, from teenagers to those in their 50s and 60s are seeking clear aligners as their preferred treatment.”

Invisible aligners like Invisalign can effectively correct most mild and moderate cases of dental malocclusions. For patients with severe malocclusion, dentists recommend a combination of traditional orthodontic methods and clear aligner treatment. Patients interested in teeth straightening can now book an appointment at Emirates Dental in Dubai. It’s time to let the world see your healthy and beautiful smile with zero reservations!