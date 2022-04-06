Purchase Unique Gift Hampers From Hamper Lounge

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — Hamper Lounge (https://hamperlounge.com/) is a supplier of gorgeous gift boxes and exciting hampers like their best-selling cheese hamper. With their wide selection of products, customers are guaranteed to find the right gift for their friends or loved ones for any occasion.

This company offers a variety of cheese hampers as part of its comprehensive products list. Their selection of wine and cheese hamper is composed of award-winning cheeses from different places like Italy, France, and Spain. They are supplied by the prominent luxury cheese expert – The Fine Cheese Company of Bath and Belgravia. One of their in-demand products is the French Cheese Box. It is composed of a collection of gorgeous French cheeses with mouth-watering biscuits. For only £49.90, customers can get their hands on the French Cheese Box, containing Ossau Iraty, an ancient Pyrenees sheep’s milk cheese, with St Marcellin, Comte 24 Months, Petit Valencay, Plum Chutney, and more.

Moreover, they offer a variety of gourmet hampers perfect for any celebration. One of their popular gourmet hampers is their Ultimate Hamper. This product has a variety of deliciously enticing and indulgent assortments of champagne, wines, and gourmet foods. It includes Damson Port Liqueur, Fig Chutney, Sloe Gin Liqueur, Dessert Selection, Tea Time Treats Preserves, Acacia Honey with Comb, etc. Customers can purchase their Ultimate Hamper for £344.50.

Besides their cheese and gourmet hamper, they also offer a variety of gin gifts. Their Gin & Tonic Box comprises an Oak Aged Gin, Gin & Tonic Dark Chocolate Bar, Cheddar Cheese Biscuits, and two of each Citrus Tonic and Premium Tonic. For only £45.00, customers can purchase this great gift, perfect for a friend’s birthday or Father’s Day. Their gin gifts are displayed in either a large wicker basket or a stylish gift box with a grey ribbon.

However, note that all prices mentioned are subject to change without prior notice.

In addition to their wide selection of products, customers can also write a personal message with their free gift card.

For the complete list of their gift boxes and hampers, interested parties can visit their official website at https://hamperlounge.com/ to browse their selection.

About Hamper Lounge

Hamper Lounge is a company that specialises in sending gift boxes and hampers filled with the finest quality products to their customers. The individual items inside each box or hamper are made from the highest quality materials and come from some of the UK’s leading luxury brands and small artisan producers. All Hamper Lounge products are created with creativity, imagination, and a desire for uniqueness with the clients’ satisfaction in mind. Their wide selection of products allows customers to find the perfect gift for any occasion. For enquiries, you may send them an email at info@hamperlounge.com or talk to one of their representatives by calling +4402037977557.