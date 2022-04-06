Doc MJ has Expanded to Serve Residents in Texas

Dallas, Texas, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — DocMJ is pleased to announce that they have expanded their services into Texas. Their medical marijuana doctors are now able to prescribe marijuana for medical use to ensure patients in Texas have access to these natural treatment options.

Medical marijuana is growing in popularity for treating various medical conditions. More patients are realizing the benefits of this type of treatment and are seeking medical professionals who can help them get access to medical marijuana. DocMJ has been operating in Florida and Ohio, helping patients get a medical marijuana card to ensure they can purchase medical cannabis to treat their qualifying conditions. With their expansion into Texas, DocMJ is now providing the same service to Texas patients. However, instead of helping individuals qualify for a medical marijuana card, approved medical doctors in Texas prescribe marijuana for medical use.

To take advantage of the services offered by DocMJ, patients can first fill out an online questionnaire to determine if they have a medical condition that qualifies for a marijuana prescription. Upon verifying their qualifying physical or psychological conditions, patients will schedule a telemedicine appointment with a qualified medical marijuana doctor in Texas. The doctor will review the patient’s medical records and ask questions to help determine if the patient would benefit from using medical marijuana. They can then write a prescription that the patientl can use to purchase their medical cannabis at a Texas dispencary.

Anyone interested in learning about the process to get a medical marijuana prescription in Texas can find out more by visiting the DocMJ website or by calling 1-888-880-8663.

About DocMJ: DocMJ is a telemedicine medical marijuana clinic that helps individuals qualify for medical marijuana cards and prescriptions. Their qualified team of medical marijuana doctors serves patients in Florida, Ohio, and now Texas to ensure they have access to the treatments they need to provide relief from their medical or psychological condition.

