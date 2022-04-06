CYTRIO Adds GDPR Support to All-in-one Data Privacy Rights Management Solution

BOSTON, USA, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — CYTRIO, a data privacy compliance company, has added support for the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to its all-in-one, cloud-native data privacy rights management automation solution. GDPR impacts any company, regardless of location, that collects, uses, shares, or stores personal information from European Union citizens. In November, the company released its solution to help companies of all sizes cost-effectively navigate and comply with the growing list of data privacy regulations in the U.S., including CCPA, CPRA, VCDPA, CPA, and others.

“CYTRIO is helping companies cost-effectively address the growing list of data privacy regulatory challenges without the need for dedicated privacy teams, and for many, that includes complying with GDPR,” said Vijay Basani, founder and CEO of CYTRIO. “With industry leading time-to-value of less than an hour, CYTRIO’s simple and easy to use all-in-one data privacy rights management solution is enabling all U.S. companies to comply with U.S. and EU data privacy regulations and build consumer trust.”

GDPR provides EU citizens certain rights over their personal information that a company collects or uses, including Right to Access and Right to Erasure (Delete). Since going into effect in May 2018, GDPR has been actively enforced with heavy fines and consequences for non-compliance with 1,027 fines levied under GDPR as of March 2022, totaling $1.8 billion to date.

CYTRIO offers out-of-the-box workflows and automated data discovery to help companies reduce the time to respond to a data subject access request (DSAR) from days to minutes while saving 80% on costs. The secure consumer facing portal provides a simple 2-click process for the consumer to submit a DSAR. CYTRIO also provides Article 30 Record of Processing Activity (ROPA) reports to meet audit requirements.

“CYTRIO helped us connect to our data warehouse and go through the workflow of requesting a report of personal information both from the end user side and from the company side, all in less than an hour,” said Lloyd Cundiff, CTO at SA International, the number one software solution in the world for sign making, digital printing, and CNC machining industries. “The setup was easier than expected. Once our database was connected, CYTRIO automatically detected much of the personal information we are holding in the warehouse.”

About CYTRIO

CYTRIO’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) data privacy rights management platform helps organizations comply with data privacy regulations such as CCPA, CPRA, VCDPA, CPA, and others. The company offers an all-in-one solution built on automation, AI-led data discovery, and automated response workflows. CYTRIO’s solutions are simple to deploy, deliver value on day one, and do not require dedicated privacy teams to manage. Learn more at www.cytrio.com, and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

