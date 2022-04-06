Excelledia Helped Launch Brand New Website for Opendoor

Ireland, UK, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — The business performance management firm exceledia successfully designed the website Open Door | BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD HOMES for Halton Housing, the UK-based property finder platform launched on 2nd April 2022. Excelledia followed client specifications to create a smart output.

New pages on the new website contain updated descriptions and details about the company, images of the properties in action, a tenure page, and a FAQ page. The user-friendly website allows buyers to browse through new housing properties based on their interests and budget. Accessibility and easy to use design with standard colours and fonts are some of the website’s main attractions.

The companies invite visitors to explore the new website. The newly launched website also has links to creating a Fixflo account to report defects & contact builder to track sales progress.

About Excelledia

Excelledia is a business performance management consulting company with a clear vision and a well-defined plan. Excelledia facilitates enterprise transition for over 2000 clients with global footprints spanning eight nations. It is a genuinely global company with expertise and experience in a variety of fields, including healthcare, information technology, logistics, eCommerce, fintech, manufacturing, education, and energy. Excelledia offers artificial intelligence solutions that enable enterprises to achieve concrete business results, based on their experience and knowledge.