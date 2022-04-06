All about Fashion Designing Course

Pune, India, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Designing is one of the most famous design specialisations among college students who desire to nurture their innovative traits in designing stylish apparels. If one is desiring to study fashion design it is recommended that they discover about the various types of fashion designing program available in India consisting of their duration, fees and career opportunities in future. There are a range of fashion design programs such as symbiosis fashion designing programs one can pursue at undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, and degree levels. The duration of the program may vary from anywhere between four months to four years depending on one’s choice of the fashion designing college.

The curriculum and program structure of various fashion designing programs range from institute to institute. A candidate inclined to apply for admission in a fashion design institute like symbiosis institute of fashion design has to either qualify for a design entrance examination or he/she is shortlisted primarily based on merit in the qualifying examination.

Fashion Designing is a specialisation of humanities that covers the extensive spectrum of fabrics, styles, patterns, colours, and trends that define the fashion of a specific era. It isn’t simply restrained to garments and trends however additionally consists of the area of accessories, handbags, and footwear.

The blended study of all these elements come under a fashion designing course that is even offered by the department of symbiosis fashion design. Various fashion design programs are available at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma levels. In addition to great educational facilities, top fashion design institutes in India offer college students with wealthy business exposure.

Some of the courses in India that are offered at a fashion designing college:

Bachelor in Fashion Design (B. Des)

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BF.Tech)

Bachelor of Art

Diploma in Fashion Design

Master in Fashion Design (MDes)

Master in Fashion Management (MFM)

Master in Fashion Technology (MFTech)

Education in Fashion Designing assists you to launch a profession in this discipline. Students can start studying Fashion Designing after tenth grade with a diploma or bachelor’s degree after twelfth grades, like BSc Fashion Designing or BDes Fashion Designing.

Apart from the formal schooling, To emerge as a successful fashion designer, one is required to have a combination of drawing, sewing, and designing talents. Good understanding of the fashion industry, and remarkable perseverance is a must. Aspirants additionally require to create a strong fashion portfolio and must strengthen their understanding about business and finance in order for a successful career. Symbiosis fashion communication helps an aspirant to do just this.

Students can adhere to the following factors for a successful career:

Develop your Skills: To be a successful fashion designer, you require an extensive variety of skills, such as drawing, an appreciation for colour, texture, an intuitive ability to visualise ideas in 3 dimensions, and mastery of sewing and cutting all varieties of fabrics.

Learn More: An schooling in fashion design or a related area is sensible if you have the opportunity. The course will educate you a great deal, offer you possibilities for early contacts, and permit you to show off your abilities in a less judgmental environment.

Understand the requirements of the clients: Look around you and observe your clients’ requirements. It can be useful to observe What do people around you actually need and want.

Get inspiration from your competitors: Take note of the material they use; the zipper size they use; the material quality for its properties like impermeability, comfort, breathability or care. Observing your competitors’ traits does not imply copying them: it means learning about them.

Specialisations in fashion designing course offered by department of symbiosis Pune fashion designing: