Future Electronics Commits to Design Resilience and Availability for Customers

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, re-worked their programs to ensure long-term resilience and availability for their customers’ designs.

The worldwide chip shortage has resulted in significant impacts on lead times, and many engineers and product teams have been forced to make adjustments and rely on short-term-solutions.

Future Electronics is committed to providing customers with long-term solutions. In order to achieve this, the company is focusing their engineering solutions around resilience and availability to ensure customers can quickly adjust to market changes without compromising the fluidity of their design process.

Designing for Resilience: Maximizing production options over time

Future Electronics’ engineers offer customers resilient component strategies from the architecture to production stages in order to maximize multi-vendor options and can provide key supplier information to confirm life cycles and longevity.

The company leverages factory-level training from suppliers to provide expertise on the strengths and weaknesses of various solutions for customer designs, emphasizing interchangeability of parts to ensure longevity and stability of design.

Future’s engineers look to reduce the end product’s total number of parts to mitigate stress on the BOM and decrease potential supply chain issues.

Designing for Availability: Worry-free redesigns enabled at the outset

Future’s vast and detailed knowledge of supplier inventories enables them to efficiently redesign products in the event of a shortage. Engineers can make the best use of existing materials to ensure there are no delays to the customer’s design process and can begin pipelining product following architectural selection.

The company’s engineering teams continuously refine product portfolios to help customers choose the most cost-effective solutions. They can review existing production BOMs to find fit, form, and function replacement, or assist in selecting parts that could be used with minor redesign.

Future Electronics’ world-class engineering and supply chain solutions ensure that customers’ next-generation designs run smoothly, with the capacity to handle any disruptions or challenges that arise.

To learn more about Future Electronics’ engineering and supply chain solutions, and to access the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

