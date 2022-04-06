Plastic Lens Market is to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031

Plastic Lens Market: Overview

The market for plastic lenses witnessed massive slowdown in its progress as a result of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. The level of demand declined to the extreme level due to lockdown creating hurdles for the key players operating in this market. However as recovery commences in 2021, major players are recuperating their positions through production expansion, capacity utilizations and online selling in 2021 keeping in view the covid-19 norms.

Leading corporations including Plastic Optics, Lensel Optics Pvt. Ltd., Toyotec Co., Ltd., Korea Optical Co., Ltd., Bluebell Industries Ltd., Luxottica Group S.p.A., Tokai Optical Co., Ltd., Hinode Co., Ltd., Rodenstock GmbH and others are making high investments in the establishment of research institutes in different regions to come up with improvements in their offerings. They are adopting business strategies such as sales contracts, strategic alliances, acquiring technical expertise, product approvals, patents and events, joint ventures, partnership agreements, collaborations, digital marketing, mergers and acquisitions, capacity utilisations, technological advancements etc to lead the global market for plastic lenses with largest market share.

Regional Outlook

China and India together hold the world’s largest population, hence, they are expected to be the prominent markets for the sales of plastic lenses in eye safety equipment, medical equipment as well as military equipment. North America is expected to be another big market for the growth of plastic lenses as nearly one-third of the population aged below 40 years suffers from problems related to the vision, according to National Eye Institute of America. The European region, with its large number of police and military personnel as well as a large population, is also expected to present the plastic lens market with lucrative growth opportunities. Middle East and Africa, with its growing population, is also expected to boost the plastic lens market. The market in Japan is also likely to grow in the near future as the country is a prominent manufacturer of consumer electronics. The South East Asia and Pacific region is expected to register significant growth owing to its large population.

Market Segmentation

The plastic lens market is segmented on the following basis:

By Type:

Aspheric Lens

Spherical Lens

LED Lens

Sensor Lens

Diffractive Lens

Collimating Lens

Cylindrical Lens and Others

By Application:

Safety Equipment

Sensing

Imaging Projection Display Flight Simulators

Detecting Telecom Optics

Scanning Barcode Scanner Optics



By End Users:

Medical Equipment

Scientific Equipment

Military Equipment

Consumer Electronics

