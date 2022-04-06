Sales of Kids Bicycles to Rake in Approximately US$ 21,000 Mn Revenues By 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Kids Bicycle market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Kids Bicycle

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Kids Bicycle. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Kids Bicycle Market across various industries and regions.

A bicycle is a vehicle, devoid of the need for fuel, composed of two wheels and held in a frame placed one behind the other. Bicycles are propelled by pedals fixed at their bottom, and are steered with the help of handlebars, that are attached at the top of the front wheel.

A new report by Fact.MR estimated the global kids bicycle market to exhibit a moderate expansion during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Revenues from sales of kids’ bicycles across the globe will account for nearly US$ 18,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Navigating the kids bicycle market has always remained a challenging task. Parents across the globe focus on rendering their kids with a great introduction of cycling world, especially while providing the kids with their first bicycle. For kids who face problems while racing bicycles, parents get concerned about selecting bikes, and demand for safety, and comfort, along with the bike being competitive and cost-effective.

Cycling provides a number of health benefits, which is another factor driving adoption. A slew of brands pertaining to kids bicycles have been introduced to the market, which include Pinnacle, Frog, and Islabikes, with improved performance, and appearances. This is further attracting interest of children, thereby driving sales of kids’ bicycles. Kids are more likely observed to own a bicycle, compared to any other age group. These factors are expected to impact expansion of the global kids bicycle market.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Less than 12 inch

12 inch -14 inch

14 inch – 16 inch

16 inch -18 inch

18 inch – 20 inch

20 inch – 24 inch Age Group Less than 2 Years Bicycle

2 Years – 3 Years Bicycle

3 Years – 5 Years Bicycle

5 Years – 7 Years Bicycle

7 Years – 9 Years Bicycle

9 Years – 12 Years Bicycle Pricing Low Range Bicycle

Mid-Range Bicycle

Premium Range Bicycle Distribution Channel Independent Outlet

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Franchised Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Third Party Online Channel

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

6 Key Future Prospects of Global Kids Bicycle Market

Based on pricing, mid-range kids bicycles are expected to remain sought-after in the market, and will account for over half share of the market in terms of revenues. Mid-range bicycle sales will exhibit the fastest expansion through 2022 in the market, followed by the premium range kids’ bicycles. Sales of kids’ bicycles of age group 9-12 years are expected to reflect an impressive expansion, and hold approximately one-third market revenue share throughout the forecast period. This age group segment is estimated to retain its dominance in the global kids bicycle market. Kids bicycle sales in the direct to customer brand outlet will exhibit the fastest expansion through 2022. Independent out will remain the largest distribution channel in the global kids bicycle market, with sales projected to account for roughly US$ 5,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end. Based on product type, 20-24 inch kids’ bicycles will continue to be sought-after among consumers. 18-20 inch kids’ bicycles will remain the second most lucrative product in the market. Revenues from the aforementioned product segments are projected to collective account for over half market share throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to retain its dominance in the global kids bicycle market, followed by Europe and North America. Key players profiled in Fact.MR’s report include Tube Investments of India Limited, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Tianjin Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co. Ltd., Tandem Group plc, Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Hero Cycles Ltd., Haro Bicycle Corporation, Firefox Bikes Private Limited, Dorel Industries Inc., Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited, and Accell Group N.V.

Key Question answered in the survey of Kids Bicycle market report:

Key Drivers Impacting the Kids Bicycle market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Kids Bicycle market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

