Text Data Collection and Labelling Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 17% by 2031 End

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights on the Text Data Collection and Labelling. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Text Data Collection and Labelling across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report on data collection and labelling sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global data collection and labelling market.

The applications of data collection and labeling across industries generates high demand for data collection and labelling products and services. Penetration of smart devices in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and China presents bankable data collection and labeling prospects. The global data collection and labelling market will multiply 7.0 X during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Global Data Collection and Labeling Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global data collection and labeling market is segmented on the basis of data type, vertical, and region.

Data Type

Text

Image/Video

Audio

Vertical

IT

Automotive

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Appen Limited

Reality AI

Globalme Localization Inc.

Global Technology Solutions

Alegion

Labelbox Inc

Dobility Inc.

Scale AI Inc.

Trilldata Technologies Pvt Ltd

Playment Inc.

Competition Landscape

In June 2019, Uber Technologies Inc. acquired Mighty AI Inc., a computer vision model provider for self-driving cars.

In February 2019, Walmart Inc. announced the acquisition of Trilldata Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an Indian Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) solutions developer to enhance their retail services using machine learning and data collection & labeling services.

Globalme Localization Inc. declared the company’s acquisition by Summa Linguae Technologies, an upcoming language solutions provider with headquarters in poland.

Key Takeaways of Data Collection and Labelling Market Study

Image/video data types used for facial recognition and consumer sentimental analysis gives this segment a stronghold with over 35% of total market value share.

Audio data collection and labelling for voice assistance, and speech recognition positions this segment having the highest growth potential by data type. Audio segment exhibits a stellar 19% CAGR through 2030.

IT applications of data collection and labelling in big data analysis for various end-uses such as financial lending, and digital security drive the demand from this vertical. IT accounts for more than 36% of the total market value share.

Increasing digitization of retail customer experience coupled with parallel surge in e-commerce adoption makes this vertical a high growth potential segment. Retail & e-commerce segment will grow at a stupendous 20% CAGR through 2030.

North America leads global sales with over 32% of the total market value share. Increasing expenditure in healthcare services propels the demand for data collection and labelling of patient records and medical treatment procedures.

South Asia & Oceania will offer the most remunerative growth opportunities with an astonishing 20% CAGR through 2030. Adoption of data driven services in the public and private sector will continue to drive demand for data collection and labelling.

