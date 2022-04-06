Graphite Coatings Market Is Likely To Reach A Valuation Of Us$ 250 Mn By 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the graphite coatings market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 660 Mn by 2021, and expand at remarkable CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

During 2016-2020, the market experienced a high surge in demand and projected a growth rate of 5.6%. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, owing to factors such as increasing application of graphite coatings in batteries & transistors and growing demand for efficient metal coatings in the automotive industry.

The coatings industry especially has observed a major upsurge in valuation owing to rise in demand for low-VOC and high temperature-resistant coatings. This has opened the market space for high-valued coating products, including graphite coatings.

Demand for graphite coatings is rising in the industrial machinery sector due to their great isostatic qualities and ideal homogeneity. Apart from these properties, graphite is also used as a dry lubricant, and its penetration in the automotive industry has been at an all-time high in the past 5 years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The graphite coatings market is anticipated to add 1.8X value by 2031.

Among the end-use industries, the automotive segment has been the fastest-growing, and is anticipated to follow the same trend during the forecast period.

Increased consumption of graphite coatings in the energy industry is anticipated to surge demand for graphite coatings over the coming years.

Dry lubrication application is anticipated to dominate the demand pie over the long-run forecast period.

The U.S. market for graphite coatings is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 250 Mn by 2031.

Asia Pacific captured the market throne in FY2020, and is anticipated to hold the same position over the long-run forecast period.

“High R&D spending to develop weather-friendly and corrosive-resistant coatings to attract investors, aiding market growth over the medium- and long-run forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Segments Covered in Graphite Coatings Industry Analysis

By Application Dry Lubrication Anti-seize Agents Release Agents Others (including thermal conductive agents and anti-corrosion agents)

By End-use Industry Graphite Coatings forEnergy Graphite Coatings forAutomotive Graphite Coatings forMachinery Graphite Coatings forElectrical and Electronics Graphite Coatings forTextiles Graphite Coatings forMedical Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Crucial insights in the Graphite Coatings Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Graphite Coatings Market Basic overview of the Graphite Coatings Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Graphite Coatings Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Graphite Coatings Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Metal Packaging Coatings Market stakeholders.

