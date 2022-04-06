Activated Carbon Market to see an innovation-based growth at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2031 

The global activated carbon market is anticipated to register an impressive 7% CAGR for the forecast period 2020-2030, projects Fact.MR’s recently published report. Growth is mostly underpinned by rising wastewater treatment and sanitation initiatives.

The United Nations Environment Program

estimates that global investments in advanced water and sewer systems will reach US$ 75 billion per year in 2025. Therefore, wastewater facilities must be engineered to cope with fluctuating flows. On the back of these trends, demand for activated carbon wastewater management is gaining momentum. According to the UN University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, out of the 75% of wastewater treated, just 3.8% of that water is actually used. Therefore, significant growth opportunities lie in this regard. The COVID-19 pandemic is further expected to heighten growth prospects, owing to rising demand for activated carbon based air purifiers across hospitals, commercial and homecare settings, in addition to personal protective equipment.

Key Takeaways from the Report

Asia-Pacific to be a lucrative market, surpassing US$ 1 Bn by 2021 Coconut shell based activated carbon to surpass 530 thousand metric tons of production volume by 2020-end Air purification emerging as a poignant application area, recording over 3% Y-o-Y expansion by 2022



Powdered activated carbon accounted for 51% revenue share in 2019, expected to increase further

Europe and North America to collectively generate 44% revenue share in forthcoming years

Market Competitiveness

Prominent activated carbon players rely on pricing adjustments, acquisitions, capacity expansion, mergers and product launches to remain afloat within the landscape. Some leading players in the landscape include Cabot Corporation, Donau Chemie AG, Kuraray Co Ltd., General Carbon Corporation, Clarimex Group, Haycarb Pvt. Ltd., CarboTech and Carbon Activated Corporation among others.

In its recent report, Fact.MR provides a comprehensive, unbiased analysis of the activated carbon market, incorporating historical demand analysis (2015-2019) and forecast data for the period 2020-2030. The study provides essential insights into the market on the basis of raw material (coal based, coconut shell based, wood based & others), form (powdered, granular/crushed, extruded/pelletized & others (spherical, etc.)) and application (water & wastewater treatment, air purification, food & beverages, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, mining & others) across five major regions.