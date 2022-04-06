Kiwi Holding, An Emerging Leader in the Tokenized VC Funding Space

Beirut, Lebanon, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — Kiwi Holding was established in 2021 as an innovative tokenized venture capital firm that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in high-potential crypto projects and enjoy benefits such as quarterly dividends and high liquidity, without the need to lock in funds for a long period.

The USP of Kiwi Holding is that the fund offers high liquidity for investors to cash in and out at any time along with guaranteed fixed returns on their investments.

Investors who generally invest in startups and new-age companies through VC funds are often concerned about the liquidity of these funds because in most cases traditional VC funds have a long investment horizon of at least 8-10 years with no assurance of positive outcomes. But, things are changing now. With the inclusion of blockchain technology and tokenization, new-generation VC funds are offering high liquidity and greater transparency in the fundraising space. Kiwi Holding is a wonderful example of that.

How it works

The Kiwi Holding VC fund operates on the concept of tokenization. Tokens are blockchain entities that may be created to represent anything from a digital asset to ownership in a business.

Kiwi Holding will use Kiwi, a specialised token with its value backed by real assets of Kiwi Holding. Kiwi will provide investors with access to a portfolio of high-potential, emerging projects in the blockchain space with the ability to trade the token on secondary markets (exchanges).

People looking to invest in the best blockchain startups and projects can purchase KIWI tokens in any quantity (no minimum investment restriction) during the presale or from exchanges. Kiwi holding aims to raise USD $10 million in the first round of funding. The funds raised will be invested in low-risk/ medium return companies across Pharmaceutical, Real estate, Agribusiness, Manufacturing and IT sectors for a target profit of 12% to 14% of total funds within a period of one year or less.

Kiwi holding will essentially purchase equity in various startups and projects, which will be then tokenized on blockchain. Kiwi tokens will therefore represent real equity in these companies and projects.

For the duration of their holding, Kiwi owners will receive an 8% annual dividend, paid on a quarterly basis. Also, they can liquidate their investments at any time by selling their Kiwi tokens on a supported exchange.

The first round of sales of Kiwi tokens will start soon. The token sale will be held in the following three phases:

Stage 1: Seed funding – price $0.70 per KIWI token (30% discount)

Stage 2: Presale – token price $0.80 per KIWI (20% discount)

Stage 3: Listing – price $1.01 per KIWI

Customers purchasing Kiwi during stages 1 and 2 will start receiving their tokens from May 20, 2023.

For more details, visit https://kiwiholding.com.