Earth Observation Value Added Services Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of around 9% During Forecast Period 2022-2032

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Earth observation systems have various applications across a wide variety of industries, such as defence, environment & natural resource monitoring, location based services, and many others. Additionally, application industries such as disaster management, global positioning services, maritime industry, and others complement market growth. As EOS satellites are placed in space and monitor the earth, data acquired gives a unique and different view, with which we can make effective decisions. Furthermore, application of earth observation systems are also in power & energy, maritime and others, leading to their steady demand across regions.

The foremost objective of the report by Fact.MR on the earth observation satellite industry is to pitch insights on the market scenario, demand generators, and technological advancements in this space. The report provides a taxonomy elaborating on key segments. The report also outlines visionary insights on the dynamics of the market, including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and pricing analysis, along with key success factors. Market trends have been tracked in 20+ high-growth countries, pointing towards countries in North America, Europe, and East Asia holding bulk of the market share.

Key Market Segments Covered By Solution Commercial Data Value-added Services

By Application Earth Observation Systems for Defence & Intelligence Earth Observation Systems for Infrastructure & Engineering Earth Observation Systems for Environment and Natural Resource Monitoring Earth Observation Systems for Power & Energy Earth Observation Systems for Location-based Services Earth Observation Systems for Maritime Earth Observation Systems for Disaster Management Earth Observation Systems for Agriculture Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



The global EOS market is expected to grow 2.4X in value by 2031.

Value-added services as a solution capture the highest share of more than half of the global market, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 3 Bn by 2031.

Among the applications, infrastructure has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in penetration of EOS across multiple industries over the past decade. Defence holds the highest market share with more than 40%, and is expected to expand at around 9.5% CAGR through 2031.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 180 BPS points by the end of 2031.

Europe is the second-largest market for EOS, with more than 22% global market share, but is expected to lose 56 BPS by the end of 2031. “Investments infrastructure applications can be highly beneficial to EOS suppliers over the coming years,”says a Fact.MR analyst. Winning Strategy Key players in this market are continuously investing in technological advancements and research & development to come up with improved and efficient equipment and cost reduction. For instance, SpaceX has made a significant contribution to reusable rockets, which drastically reduced the costs of remanufacturing. This allows companies to perform their space programs and launches with better efficiency, lower costs, and improved flexibility of data acquired. These advancements will propel market growth in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

