Apartments at Safa Park by de GRISOGONO

Safa One by de GRISOGONO

Posted on 2022-04-06 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Safa One by de GRISOGONO

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — Come home to a place where natural brilliance meets emerald elegance across two stunning towers. Safa One is a tropical paradise at the pinnacle of luxury opening onto breath-taking views as far as the eye can see. Be it the refinement of a 1 bedroom home in Tower B or an ultra-luxurious 2 or 3 bedroom suite with personal splash pool in Tower A, Safa One sets a new standard in sophistication. Welcome to the nature of luxury. Welcome to Safa One.

The community

Safa One by de GRISOGONO rises along Dubai’s illustrious Sheikh Zayed Road at the edge of the evergreen Safa Park. Opening onto scenic views of the city and the sea, Safa One is surrounded by Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods such as the iconic Burj area with its world-renowned landmarks, Business Bay and the timeless community of Jumeira. Minutes away from Safa One are the urban leisure avenues of City Walk and Box Park as well as Jumeira Beach.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution