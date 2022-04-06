Agricultural Lime Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Agricultural Lime Market Forecast

According to study, the Agricultural Lime market is expected to increase multi-fold during 2021 to 2031, with a CAGR of 6% – 7% over the said period. Agricultural lime is used to correct raising pH levels of soil. The AgLime is made from crushed limestone which contains vital nutrients to promote plant growth. After adding lime to agricultural crops, it dissolves and neutralizes soil acidity. These limes are called Aglime, it is generally in powder or ground state. The importance of agriculture is recognized by soil conditioners, Soil improvement for soil acidity, and fertilizer for improved productivity.

What is Driving Demand for Agricultural Lime?

The limes of different forms have the same applications in gardening and agriculture, including hydrated lime and dolomitic lime. Dolomitic lime is used in the soil as input to provide the same effects as AgLime while providing magnesium and calcium.

Hydrated Lime is used in Livestock farming, used as a disinfectant, and in an environment where bacteria do not multiply rapidly. In horticultural farming, the lime is used as an Insect repellent, without harming plants.

US and Canada Agricultural Lime Market Outlook

The countries such as Arizona, California, Florida, etc. are the major AgLime Producing regions. The AgLime demands is gradually growing day by day in US due to Nutrient benefits to the agricultural soil. The main restraint in US is the weather condition such as extreme heat and cold. Such weather condition does not allow lime cultivation in many regions.

Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Agricultural Lime.

In Asia- Pacific the largest market for Aglime is in India, China, and Japan. The major producers and consumers of AgLime are India & China. Japan is a key domestic producer and all other major countries are increasing the sale of the AgLime in the market.

The AgLime has various benefits to the agricultural soil, which is leading demand growth at a significant pace. Given the huge population of many countries in Asia, the need of such products across agricultural sector is very high. In Japan the needs for farm nutrient products is likely to increase the domestic demand.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Agricultural Lime?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Agricultural Lime include

Pete Lien & Sons

Linwood Mining & Minerals

USLM

Lhoist

Carmeuse

Nordkalk

Graymont

Mississippi Lime

Valley Minerals

Imerys

Northern Cement

Martin Marietta

Unimin

Exmouth Limestone

Cheney Lime & Cement

Greer Lime

Tangshan Gangyuan

Hebei Longfengshan

Shousteel Lujiashan

Many Others.

