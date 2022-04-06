Demand For Spine Products Is Anticipated To Rise At A CAGR Of 4.5% Through 2031

Spine Devices Market Share & Size Analysis, By Product (Spinal Rods, Spinal Screws, Spinal Hooks, Spinal Plates, Others), By End-user (Use of Spine Devices in Hospitals, Use of Spine Devices in Orthopaedic Clinics, Use of Spine Devices in ASC) & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

Sales revenue from the global spine devices market was recorded at US$ 11 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to increase 1.5X by the end of the decade. These findings are from a revised analysis performed by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Demand for spine products is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Spine Devices market survey report:

  • Exactech Inc.
  • NuVasive Inc.
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Amedica Corporation
  • Braun Melsungen AG
  • Arthrocare
  • Medtronic Plc.

Key Segments Covered in Spine Devices Industry Survey

  • By Product:

    • Spinal Rods
    • Spinal Screws
    • Spinal Hooks
    • Spinal Plates
    • Spinal Cages
    • Spinal Spacers
    • Motion Preservation Devices
    • Total Disc Replacement

  • By End User:

    • Use of Spine Devices in Hospitals
    • Use of Spine Devices in Orthopaedic Clinics
    • Use of Spine Devices in ASCs

Express Press Release Distribution