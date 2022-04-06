The Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Market to witness steadfast upscalation based on digitization

Fiber Reinforced Body Panel Market Dynamics

The demand growing for fiber reinforced body panels market in automotive applications is driven by their following properties:

Light-weight properties

High strength to weight ratio

High impact Scratch and chemical resistance surface

Easy maintenance and installation

Good electrical insulation properties and sanitation protection

High temperature resistance to distortion in shape and size of the panel

Design freedom

Globally, fiber reinforced body panels market is gaining immense support which constitutes a foremost portion of the overall market. The automotive sector is one of the major end-use markets for fiber reinforced body panels market.

A growing alternative to steel in the fabrication of structural components and body panels; fiber reinforced body panels are the material of high-quality for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks.

The growing market for electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the demand for fiber reinforced body panels. Some of these criteria are the result of legislation and regulation and some are the requirements of the customers.

However, the obstacles fiber reinforced body panels market faces are listed below:

The high-cost and the time requisite in the component manufacturing process

If an automobile meets an accident, the fiber reinforced body panels cannot be replaced/repaired or recycled easily like other metallic parts

Small thermal conductivity of glass and the resin curing systems limits innately the thickness of the fiber reinforced body panels

Challenges in separating base material fiber and matrix to preserve for future re-use in recycling of fiber reinforced body panels thus become environmental and disposal concern

The fiber reinforced body panel market is persistently finding innovative applications in automotive industry through developments in resin technology which will ensure dynamic future for fiber reinforced body panels as a cost effective substitute to outmoded materials. Although fiber reinforced body panels market offers energy and economic saving, eco-friendly matrices like UV-degradable plastic and bio-plastics can gain environmental sensitivity for fiber reinforced body panels adopted as Natural Fiber Reinforced Body Panels.