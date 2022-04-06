The Lane Departure Warning System Market to be ruled by the technologically advanced streak

Global Lane Departure Warning System Market: Introduction

Technological innovations in automobile industry is continuously resulting into adding new features to the automobiles to reduce road accidents and increase driving safety. Increasing number of fast moving vehicles on the road and development of highways and expressways is driving the need for safety systems such as lane departure warning system.

Lane departure warning system is a system designed to alert driver when the vehicle moves out of lane. Lane departure warning system provides visual, vibrational and audible warnings to the driver whenever vehicle moves out of lane. This system is designed to avoid accidents due to driver error, drowsiness and distractions. The lane departure system evaluates the position of the vehicle with the help of a camera fixed on the windshield and position the vehicle with respect to road lane.

Governments in many regions have started taking actions to make the lane departure system mandatory due to advantage associated with the system. Increasing road accidents and growing awareness over road safety among consumers is expected to drive the demand for lane departure warning systems, thus driving the growth of market. Global lane departure warning system market is expected to register high growth over the forecast period.