Long-term sustenance through digitized mobility to drive the Automotive NVH Materials Market

Automotive NVH Materials Market: Drivers and Challenges

A major factor driving the growth of the automotive NVH materials market is the increasing global automotive production. Global automotive production in 2014 improved 2.5% in comparison to 2013 and increased another 1% in 2015 to achieve 90.7 million units.

Further, increasing consumer warranty claims against vehicle manufacturers for component noise vibration and harshness is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, as per PMR analysis consumer warranty claims for brake noise vibration and harshness are estimated to be over US$ 100 Mn annually for each vehicle manufacturer.

Though NVH materials are of utmost importance in reducing noise and vibrations, the use of substitute products to mitigate such effects are restraining the growth of the automotive NVH materials market. For instance, the installation of active noise control systems.