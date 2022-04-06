The Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market to go well beyond linear transition at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2018-2026

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market is destined to grow on an impertinent note, i.e. reaching US$ 908.4 Mn at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2018-2026. Personalization has taken over almost every sphere of the industry verticals, and healthcare is no exception. People have started looking at their healthcare picture such that they could actively take part in improving their physical and mental health on the daily basis. This personalization will be the face of the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.

Growing cases of post herpetic neuralgia treatment are increasing the number of referrals to pain management clinics resulting in growth of market. According to a latest research by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is anticipated to account for over US$ 908.4 Mn, in terms of value, by 2026 end.

The report on post herpetic neuralgia treatment further projects significant growth potential of post herpetic neuralgia treatment market with CAGR pegged at 5.3% through 2026.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14506

Company Profile

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

Acorda Therapeutics

Purdue Pharma L.P

Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Others.

Get A Customized Scope To Match Your Need Ask An Expert – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Segmental Overview

The post herpetic neuralgia treatment market includes segments by treatment type, distribution channels and regions. The treatment type segment of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market includes drugs, patches and steroid injectable.

The drug segment is sub segmented by anticonvulsants, antidepressants, and opioids. The patches segment is sub segmented by lidocaine skin patches and capsaicin skin patches. The distribution channel segment of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market includes institutional sales and retail sales. The institutional sales includes hospital pharmacies, and clinics. The retail sales includes retail sales, retail pharmacies, drug stores and mail order pharmacies.

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/14506

Based on the treatment type, the drugs segment accounts for the largest share of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market with a share of 80.9 % in 2018. However the patches segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6 during the forecast period.

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Factors Impacting Revenue Growth

The growth of the global post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is primarily driven by growing prevalence of post herpetic neuralgia and geriatric population.

The development of healthcare infrastructure around the world coupled with the governmental support to post herpetic neuralgia treatment products is also expected to drive the growth of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market.

However, the poor efficacy and efficiency of present post herpetic neuralgia treatment drugs are factors expected to hamper the growth of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market. The companies operating in the post herpetic neuralgia treatment are involved in developing new experimental drugs.

However concerns over opioid use and the growing mortality from overdose are the prime constraints on the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market.

Opioid overdose deaths account for 49,000 of the 72,000 drug overdose deaths in the USA in 2017. According to the center of disease control, around 66% of the more than 63,600 drug overdose deaths in 2016 involved an opioid and on average, 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

The lack of definite curative treatment and the poor efficacy and efficiency of drugs is also hampering the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market growth.

This post herpetic neuralgia treatment report assesses the trends that are driving the growth of each segment of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market on the global as well as regional level, and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful for manufacturers planning to enter the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14506

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Regional Insights

North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for post herpetic neuralgia treatment, accounting for a high revenue share in 2017. The U.S post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is expected to account for a large share and to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 % over the forecast period, while Canada is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2%.

Europe and Asia Pacific post herpetic neuralgia treatment markets collectively are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.6 % and 6.0 %, respectively. The post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is expected to shift in favour of developing regions led by China owing to its fast developing economy and healthcare infrastructure.

Revenue from the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market in countries of Asia Pacific such as China is expected to expand at the relatively higher CAGR due to developing economy, advancing healthcare infrastructure which reflects a high post herpetic neuralgia treatment market equity.

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com