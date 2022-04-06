The next 10 years to see an irrevocable shift to digitization for Non-Invasive Sphygmomanometer Market at a CAGR of XX%

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The Non-Invasive Sphygmomanometer Marke is bound to reach 2X at a CAGR of XX% between 2015-2025. The current scenario is such that on-demand healthcare storage is being asked for. Cloud computing thus curtails operational expenses and capital as it simplifies sharing medical records, creates and maintains telehealth apps, and automates backend operations. This would be the scene with the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.

Blood pressure refers to the pressure exerted by the blood against the arteries. Blood pressure varies due to various factors such as strength of heartbeat, elasticity of arterial walls, viscosity and volume of blood, individual physical health, and age. Blood pressure is measured in mm Hg. Fluctuation in blood pressure may be caused by hypotension and hypertension. Prevalence of hypertension is more common as compared to hypotension and it may be chronic.

Chronic hypertension leads to other complications such as heart attack and stroke. Clinical measurement of blood pressure can be accomplished both invasively and non-invasively. Common symptoms associated with high blood pressure are blood spots in the eyes, dizziness, severe headache, shortness of breath, anxiety, and facial flushing.

Blood pressure is regulated by the nervous and endocrine system. Blood pressure is measured with the help of an instrument called sphygmomanometer. Sphygmomanometer with pressure gauge and rubber or nylon cuffs is commonly used to measure blood pressure.

A blood pressure reading comprises two numbers: systolic and diastolic. Systolic is defined as the phase in which heart pumps blood out into the aorta, the largest artery in the human body. Diastolic refers to the resting phase in which the heart refills with blood. Non-invasive sphygmomanometers are also used to monitor blood pressure at home.

Automatic sphygmomanometer, mercury sphygmomanometer, and aneroid sphygmomanometer are the types of non-invasive sphygmomanometers. Mercury sphygmomanometers are durable and do not require adjustment. Aneroid sphygmomanometers are inexpensive, durable, lightweight, and portable.

Automatic sphygmomanometers help minimize errors while measuring blood pressure. It is also more advantageous to people with vision or hearing loss. The major drawback of automatic sphygmomanometers is its complex mechanism associated with its operation.

Currently, North America dominates the global non-invasive sphygmomanometer market, followed by Europe. This is due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and availability of technologically advanced equipment in these regions.

Asia is expected to be the fastest growing market in the next five years. This is due to the rising aging population and improving healthcare infrastructure in this region. Moreover, rising awareness about healthcare facilities is also driving the growth of the non-invasive sphygmomanometer market in Asia.

Rising awareness about healthcare, increasing aging population, and technological advancements are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global non-invasive sphygmomanometer market. Moreover, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to improve healthcare across the globe is also fuelling the growth of this market.

However, lack of skilled and trained professionals to operate these devices is restraining the growth of the non-invasive sphygmomanometer market. Moreover, stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of medical devices are also impeding the growth of the market.

Inexpensive treatment for monitoring blood pressure could create new opportunities for new players in the global non-invasive sphygmomanometer market. Moreover, safety, accuracy, and quality of sphygmomanometer could lead a challenge for the growth of the global non-invasive sphygmomanometer market.

The major companies operating in this market are Omron Healthcare, Compumedics Limited, Briggs Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, GE Healthcare, CONMED Corporation, and Covidien.

