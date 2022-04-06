The Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market to get through digitized disruption at a CAGR of XX%. from 2015-2025

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is likely to grow voraciously, i.e. at a CAGR of XX% between 2015-2025, reaching 2X. Augmented and virtual reality are abreast with advanced technologies on a significant count. VR and AR do have loads of potential for offering in the healthcare vertical. The application areas include surgery and training simulation, and patients care and treatment.

Cancer is a disease of genes which are caused due to abnormal growth of cells. These abnormal cells further migrate from the original site to other site through blood and lymph system. Lung cancer is one of the types of cancer formed in tissues of the lungs. Lung cancer is a malignant lung carcinoma characterized by abnormal cell growth in lung tissue.

Some of the major companies operating in the global lung cancer therapeutics market are Roche, Eli Lilly and company, Pfizer, Agennix AG and Snaofi-Aventis. Other companies include Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca PLC and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Lung cancer decreases the lung ability to provide oxygen to bloodstream. Some of the major symptoms of lung cancer include body mucus, coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, appetite loss, weight loss and chest pain.

Cigarette smoking is the prominent cause of lung cancer. Pipe and cigar smoking are some other causes of lung cancer. Lung cancer is treated through surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy and vaccine therapy. The primary lung carcinomas originate from epithelial cells.

Non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer and lung carcinoid tumor are three different types of lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common type of lung cancer and it grows slowly compared to other type of lung cancer. Squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma and large cell carcinoma are subtypes of non-small cell lung cancer.

Small cell lung cancer is also known as oat cell cancer and comprises small cell carcinoma and combined small cell carcinoma. Lung carcinoid tumors are uncommon type of tumor which begins in lungs and are made up of neuroendocrine cells. Some of the drugs used to treat non-small cell lung cancer include avastin, gemzar, taxotere and tarceva.

North America followed by Europe dominates the global lung cancer therapeutics market due to rising incidence of lung cancer and growing aging population. Asia is expected to show high growth rate due to rising awareness for better healthcare. Emerging countries such as India is expected to be the fastest growing market due to increase in lung cancer population.

In recent time there is increased use of lung cancer therapeutic due to rising tobacco smoking across the world. Rising aging population, lifestyle factors and increasing awareness for health are some of the key driving factors for the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market. In addition, innovative and targeted drug delivery to the lung is also fuelling the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

However, availability of large numbers of generic form of drugs and limited treatment options are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market. In addition, increased demand for diagnosis is also restraining the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

Development of personalized drugs would support the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market. Innovative and safer therapies could develop an opportunity for growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market. However, harmful side effect caused by chemotherapy and radiation therapy could lead a challenge for the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

