Automatic Lubrication Systems Market To Witness A CAGR Of 4% From 2021 Onwards

Industry 4.0 has ushered automation in each and every process of an organization. This includes “lubrication systems” as well. Though the growing requirement of effective maintenance and reliable machinery is the accelerator to automatic lubrication systems market, the self-lubricating thermoplastic gears hitting the market are expected to hamper the same market.

Key Takeaways from the Automatic Lubrication Systems Market Study

The forecast period will witness automatic lubrication systems market emphasizing on creating awareness regarding the benefits of automatic lubrication system, especially considering the present scenario that there are numerous minor components that could prove to be troublesome as not all users are knowledgeable in this regard.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold more than 30% of the market share. This could be credited to Japan being the flag bearer. Also, majority of companies are shifting their base to the Asia-Pacific.

The shakers, thrusters, valves, generators, cranes, fans & blowers, pumps, and compressors – which need precise lubrication for functioning well, could be best served by automatic lubrication systems, with added benefits in the form of “big data”. Also, there are ultrasonic high- and low-level options. Moreover, as these systems are compatible with iOS and Android apps, lubrication could be well-managed. Apprising users about these benefits could trigger growth of automatic lubrication systems market going forward.

Automatic Lubrication Systems Market: Structure to look for

The key players in the automatic lubrication systems market include Pricol Limited, Lubrite Industries, Oil-Rite Corporation, LUBE Corporation, ILC Srl, H-T-L Perma USA, LP, CENLUB SYSTEMS, Advanced Fluid Systems, Dropsa USA, Kluber Lubrication, Graco Inc., The Timken Company, and SKF.

The players are moving towards inorganic expansion to gain a competitive edge over one another. For instance – Graco, Inc., in Jan 2020, did launch Compact Dyna-Star (CDS), and automatic lubrication system designed to address heavy-duty earth-moving machines that need to be used in extreme conditions. Of late, Schaeffler introduced “CONCEPT1”, a single-point automatic lubrication system in the US.

