Ozone Generators Market To Be Valued Over US$ 150 Mn In 2030

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Ozone generators are applied for the removal of organic and inorganic matter, reducing micro pollutants from pesticides (deactivation of pathogenic micro-organisms), odor and taste elimination, and in industrial laundry to reduce cloth damage. Ozone can be generated using a number of ways, but commercially, two popular methods are being used – the UV method and corona method of ozone production.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22006

According to market forecasts by Persistence Market Research, being an effective alternative for disinfectants, the ozone generators market is expected to witness a robust value CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The market is also expected to witness increasing demand for ozone generators in non-conventional applications such as pulp bleaching, extrusion coating, and semiconductor cleaning.

Key Takeaways from Ozone Generators Market Study

Based on application, the water treatment segment is expected to lead the global ozone generators market with a high market share. Among the different types of water treatments, industrial water treatment will lag behind municipal water treatment in terms of growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of capacity, the 1kg/hr-5kg/hr segment holds the highest market value, and will expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. However, the 50mg/hr – 5gm/hr segment is expected to witness a slightly higher CAGR over the same period of time.

segment holds the highest market value, and will expand at a CAGR of during the forecast period. However, the – segment is expected to witness a slightly higher CAGR over the same period of time. On the basis of production method, the corona discharge segment is poised to dominate the market with respect to share, and is also projected to grow at a relatively high pace.

Based on region, the global ozone generators market is led by the regions of Europe and North America.

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/22006

Ozone Generators Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report consists of a brief profile on all the major players leading in the industry. It also includes an individual SWOT analysis of all these key players along with their key strategies, product synopsis, developments, and other financials. A few of the players mentioned in the ozone generators market report include BES Group, Chemtronics Technologies, Degrémont Technolgies (Suez Environment), DEL Ozone, EBARA Technologies, Inc., Ecozone Technologies Ltd., Enaly Ozone Generator, and Faraday Ozone.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22006

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com