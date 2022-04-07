What are the Factors Driving the Demand for the Content Moderation Software – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Content Moderation Software. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The global Content Moderation Software market witnessed exceptional growth in recent years, and is poised to reach US$ 26 Bn by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Anticipated Market Size (2022) US$ 9.8 Bn Expected Market Value in 2032 US$ 26 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 10.25% Market Share of the U.S 36%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Content Moderation Software market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Content Moderation Software, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Content Moderation Software Market.

Content Moderation Software Market by Segments

Solution Content Moderation Services Content Moderation Software Cloud On-premise Spending Area In-house Spending Outsourced (Content Moderation BPOs) Vertical / Spender Communications, Media, and Services e-Commerce Government Other Verticals Region Americas EMEA East Asia South Asia and Oceania



Key Takeaways of Content Moderation Software Market

Content moderation services account for majority of the revenue share in Content Moderation Software market and are expected to show moderate growth during forecast period.

Content Moderation Software is expected to show higher growth rate than content moderation services, and is projected to grow 2.9X during forecast period.

Americas account for a majority share in Content Moderation Software market, but Europe, Middle-East and Africa are expected to show high growth rate, presenting absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 5 Bn during forecast period.

Government spending on Content Moderation Software is expected to grow 2.7X during forecast period, owing to privacy encroachments.

In terms of spending, communications, media and services are expected to dominate Content Moderation Software market and are expected to grow 2.9X during forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground

In March 2021, Amazon Inc. has announced the availability of AWS Media Intelligence (AWS MI) solutions, a combination of services that helps to easily integrate AI with the media content workflows. AWS MI allows to analyze your media, improve content engagement rates, reduce operational costs, and increase the lifetime value of media content.

In October 2021, Microsoft has acquired Two Hat, a content moderation platform for filtering messages. Two Hat is a company that uses AI for content moderation on a vast scale, filtering online messages and providing increased user protection.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Content Moderation Software, Sales and Demand of Content Moderation Software, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

