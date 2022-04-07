Innovation To Be The Progressive Factor For Natural Food Colors Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Sales of natural food colors have witnessed sheer proliferation in the recent past in line with the rising consumer preference for natural ingredient-based food products over synthetic variants. According to PMR report on natural food colors market, the natural food colors market is estimated to surpass US$ 14,000 MN in terms of value through 2028, translating to 6.5% CAGR during 2018-2028. Interest in colored foods and beverages continues to grow across countries. Exhibiting decent coloring effect along and good sustainability, natural food colors have recently lured in the attention of extensive food and beverage (F&B) manufacturers and widespread consumers.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27616

Growing Emphasis on Clean Label Food Products Creating Opportunities

In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the demand for clean label food and beverages, specifically for products consumed by children, finds PMR report on natural food colors market. This has led to the global launch of clean label food and beverage products. As consumers become increasingly aware about ill effects of consuming synthetic raw materials, food and beverage manufacturers are focusing on producing food and beverages with a clean label to maintain and drive sales. PMR natural food colors market report opines that consumers’ shifting preference for organic, natural, and non-GMO products is accelerating the adoption of natural food colors.

Following numerous petitions by natural color manufacturers seeking approval for use of natural food colors in products, governments of many countries have launched natural color pigments’ promotional initiatives. They have imposed stringent rules and regulations on use of synthetic ingredients, encouraging adoption of eco-friendly and clean label food and beverage products. Such impositions have translated into a growing demand for natural food colors. This is further proving lucrative for natural food colors market, as food and beverage manufacturers are adopting natural food colors in their formulations to comply with stringent regulations.

The paradigm shift from synthetic to clean label and natural food ingredients is giving global natural food color manufacturers a plethora of opportunities to offer low cost natural food colors for myriad applications in the food and beverages industry. Natural food colors’ manufacturers’ constant attempts to meet the growing demands from consumers are supported by initiatives undertaken by various associations. Some of these associations are The International Association of Color Manufacturers (IACM), Natural Food Colors Association (NATCOL), and EU Specialty Food Ingredients. These associations have been taking initiatives to protect and increase primary stakeholder interests in the natural food colors market.

To connect with our sales representative@ sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Meat industry is another key sector gaining attention of manufacturers in natural food colors market, owing to natural food colors’ wide applications in meat products. The natural food colors market report opines that the growing use of natural yellow color in meat, pork, and bakery products in Japan is creating growth opportunities for natural food colors’ manufacturers. Another natural food color variant – Gardenia yellow – is predominantly used in noodles, rice cakes, and many other food and beverage products. Sensing the growing demand for natural food colors, leading players in natural food colors market are creating novel product formulations to create temperature compatible and stable natural food colors for meat products.

Natural food colors’ manufacturers are also leveraging innovation and technological advances to enhance manufacturing processes, while cutting operation costs. For instance, many key players in natural food colors market are adopting revolutionary microencapsulation technique in color delivery system while formulating the end product. This technique is used for stabilization, protection, and slow release of core materials. According to PMR natural food colors market study, some natural food colors’ manufacturers are also developing fermented carmine solution to offer better performing natural food colors to capitalize on the growing demand for natural-ingredients based products. With manufacturers adopting such technological advances and innovations, natural food colors market is anticipated to witness tremendous changes in the forthcoming years. As per PMR natural food colors market report, effective supply chain management and sustainability are other differentiating strategies being adopted by leading players in natural food colors market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27616

Read More Trending “PMR Exclusive Article”

Global Market Study on Rock Candy: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/rock-candy-market.asp

Global Market Study on Tagatose: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/tagatose-market.asp

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com