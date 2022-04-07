University House Fayetteville Gives Students a Complete Lifestyle

Fayetteville, Arkansas, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — University House Fayetteville is pleased to announce they give students a complete lifestyle with convenient off-campus student housing for individuals attending the University of Arkansas. This apartment complex is designed to give students a comfortable lifestyle with convenient access to the campus.

At University House Fayetteville, students can choose the floor plan that best suits their preferences, including studio apartments and one, two, and four-bedroom apartments. The per-person cost of each apartment includes all furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, an electricity allowance, valet trash service, and in-unit laundry. Reserved parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

University House Fayetteville offers all the amenities students need to live the most comfortable lifestyle possible. Residents can take advantage of various features, including a 12,000 square foot clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, a game room with pool tables, an indoor golf simulator, an outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, a resort-style swimming pool, and more. Some apartments are pet-friendly, and social events throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the complete lifestyle offered can find out more by visiting the University House Fayetteville website or by calling 1-479-935-4111.

About University House Fayetteville: University House Fayetteville offers students attending the University of Arkansas a comfortable, independent lifestyle. Located just minutes from the campus, students can live the life they want with easy access to classes and activities. The per-person rental rate gives students the confidence they don’t have to worry about roommates who can’t pay their rent.

