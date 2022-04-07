The Automotive Metering Valve Market to stick to the concept of “Innovating to Zero”

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Automotive Metering Valve Market: Introduction

Valves are devices used for regulating the flow of liquids or fluids. They have multiple applications in industrial, automobiles, military, commercial and residential buildings. Automotive valves appear in various sizes and dimensions, and are used in bicycle tyres, engines and water pipes. They are used in all types of automobiles such as trucks, cars, tractors, two wheelers, 3 wheelers and dumpers among others. Globally, automotive valve manufacturers are using different kind of materials for the production of automotive metering valves. They can be made from copper, brass, cast iron, aluminium, stainless steel and carbon steel. A typical automotive valve size ranges from fractions of an inch to 25 to 30 feet in diameter.

Brake valves are one of the most common automotive valves and considered to be vital part of any automotive braking system. An automobile has to be driven on various roads and in extreme weather conditions, therefore the braking system is of utmost importance. The function of the automotive metering valve is to maintain proper balance in case of urgent braking at a very high speed. The braking system of the vehicle is the most critical aspect as this allows the car to avoid nose diving and settle evenly without any jerks.

The automotive metering valves are the devices through which a driver attains control over the vehicle and operates the brakes. It consists of an inlet port from the master cylinder and another port for each of the front callipers. These are mainly used for adjusting the pressure between the rear and front brakes. A metering valve controls fluid flow from the master cylinder causing the rear drum brakes to engage just before the front disc brakes operate. Metering valves are similar to proportioning valves, which are used for balancing brakes and integrated together, along with the brake warning switch.

Global Automotive Metering Valve Market: Drivers and Restraints

The automotive metering valve market is heavily reliant on automobile manufacturing and sale. Increasing demand for automobiles from developing countries such as China, India and Brazil is a major driver for automotive metering valve market. China is a major country in passenger vehicle production whereas, the U.S. tops the list for commercial vehicles. Japan and India also have a significant share in vehicle production. The global automotive metering valve market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate amid growing industrial activities and urbanization. Rise in disposable incomes coupled with increased standard of living in developing economies are also important factors fuelling the growth of automotive metering valve market. The market is greatly fragmented and dominated by the local players. Higher competitive costs can be considered as one of the restraints of this market. Strict emission norms and increasing penetration of electric vehicles can hinder the growth of this market. Supplying high quality product at reasonable costs is an opportunity for manufacturers and suppliers of automotive metering valves.

Global Automotive Metering Valve Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the global automotive metering valve market can be segmented as:

Cast iron

Alloys

Others

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive metering valve market can be segmented as:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Global Automotive Metering Valve Market: Region Wise Outlook

As of 2015, APEJ leads the global automotive metering valve market, owing to increasing population, rapid industrialisation and aggressive expansion of manufacturing sector. North America and Eastern Europe are another prominent markets exhibiting steady growth in terms of demand for automotive metering valve. Countries such as the U.S, Germany, China, Japan and India have significant market shares. Middle East, Latin America and Africa are expected to have decent shares and are expected to expand with significant CAGRs over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Metering Valve Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive metering valve market identified across the value chain include:

ASCO

VOSS Automotive

Graco

Mopar

DOPAG

Wanxiang

Fawer

Gratco Automotive Valves Pvt. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

