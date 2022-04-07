Predictive Technology to rule the Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Routers Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Routers Market: Introduction

The automotive sector has shifted its focus towards well connected system and vehicles. Enhancing the driver and passenger experience without compromising on safety should be the prime factor to be considered by the manufacturers and service providers. Connectivity is more than just a need, it’s now an integral part of life. From businessmen to frequent travellers, all require connectivity on the go. With uncertainty of cellular signal, it becomes quintessential to incorporate a device or a service, which aids and delivers continuous signal in order to stay connected in the modern social world. A portable Wi-Fi router for hotspot access can be used for ensuring such connectivity. Automotive manufacturers are therefore embracing advanced connectivity solutions, adopting cellular and Wi-Fi technology to deliver resourceful services and enhance customer experience. The increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) into the automotive industry is enabling fleet and automobile telematics to offer better and efficient solutions to customers.

Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Routers Market: Dynamics

The thriving automotive industry creates strong opportunities for the portable automotive Wi-Fi routers market. Escalating sales of commercial and passenger vehicles is expected to significantly boost the unit sales of the portable automotive Wi-Fi routers market during the forecast period.

The advent of relatively new cellular technology such as 4G and 5G in the mainstream applications is expected to further enhance penetration and revenue sales of portable automotive Wi-Fi routers market during the forecast period.

The presence of relatively cheap alternatives such as the utilization of cell phone to create a hotspot or the utilization of plug-in devices challenge the market growth. With automotive manufacturers focusing on the introduction and integration of built-in broadband, the growth in the revenue sales of portable automotive Wi-Fi routers can be further challenged. However, owing to the relatively high price of in-built and integrated systems, the adoption of portable automotive Wi-Fi routers is expected to be relatively high between 2016 and 2026.

Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Routers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of sales channel OEM

Aftermarket By vehicle type Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Routers Market: Regional Outlook

The market of portable automotive Wi-Fi routers is also segmented on the basis of region. Among all the regions, North America and Western Europe collectively account for a high revenue contribution during the forecast period. Western Europe portable automotive Wi-Fi routers market is creating relatively moderate opportunities owing to the moderate growth in term of sales and increasing adoption of electric cars with inbuilt connectivity solutions.

The recuperating automotive sales in North America is expected to create strong revenue opportunities for portable automotive Wi-Fi router manufacturers, during the forecast period. Though the aforementioned market account for dominating share, Asia Pacific portable automotive Wi-Fi routers market is expected to witness high growth in terms of both value and volume.

China, India and ASEAN based economies have witnessed significant developments in terms of automobile connectivity in the past years. With thriving automobile sales, these markets are expected to create significant revenue opportunities. Latin America and Middle East portable automotive Wi-Fi routers market are expected to witness steady growth, creating relatively high opportunities during the market forecast.

Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Routers Market: Key Players

Market participants including suppliers and manufacturers in the Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Routers market is highly fragmented with relatively high number of manufacturers in each region. The market is expected to witness influx of numerous regional players in the global market with manufacturers based in Asia Pacific.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Routers market include Sierra Wireless, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., KuWFi Technology Co., Ltd, TP-Link, ZTE Corporation, NETGEAR Inc., Linksys and Teldat Group among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

